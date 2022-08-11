ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Composer Serves Up Hedge Fund Performance for the Average Investor

By StackCommerce
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNJp8_0hDicyq100

There's never been a magic-bullet secret for guaranteed investing success. If there were, well, we'd all be doing it. Especially in volatile financial times like these, we look for every edge, every tip, and every crucial mistake to avoid to help keep our heads above water or even — dare to dream — help us triumph .

For most people, navigating the stock market requires even more homework than they've done in the past, evaluating investing options, charting performance, and making quicker decisions than ever before. Composer is not only offering a new way to get involved in the stock market, but they're doing it with a platform that even those who don't devour CNBC every day can understand.

Launched late last year, Composer is how individual investors can stay as active in the market as hedge fund managers without sinking hours and hours of their time into it. The platform enlists a smart, intuitive, easy-to-use interface to help users find and build automated trading strategies , which Composer calls symphonies. Comprised of different securities traded on the major U.S. exchanges, each symphony features a different theme.

Strategies like Big Tech Momentum may center around investing in the two best-performing tech stocks each month, while others like the Inflation Spiral Hedge can be an amalgam of consumer staples, gold, energy, and agricultural commodities favored by an industry favorite. Users can dig into each symphony, evaluate their past performance, assess each asset, and decide if it's the right addition to their current portfolio.

Of course, if a symphony isn't an exact fit for an investor, all they have to do is open it up in the Composer Editor and make some adjustments. With the Editor, users can dissect a symphony, replace certain stocks with others, or even pick out bits and pieces of multiple strategies to create one uniquely their own . Composer even goes back to show you exactly how that new symphony would have performed over the few years.

Once you have purchased your funds, Composer also makes it easy to set your own specific buy and sell instructions that will be carried out automatically. If a stock dips to a certain point and you'd like to sell or buy more, Composer can make the move on your behalf when that threshold is reached. It's like having your own hedge fund manager continuously overseeing your assets.

Head to the Composer website now, sign up for an account , then get up to speed on creating a responsive new investing strategy in as little as 90 seconds.

Prices are subject to change.


*See important disclaimer

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a turn-around story that has legs but it is not one without risks. The latest hurdle, the unusual addition of Del Taco to the fold, was met with skepticism from the market but the institutions were not swayed in their faith in this company. The institutions purchased shares in an amount worth 24% of the current market cap over the last year bringing their total holdings to nearly 100% of the company. This is a very significant figure and one that implies higher prices are in store for this stock and that is on top of the 2.0% dividend yield. Add in the slightly-more-than 1.0% the insiders own and it is easy to see that this is one tightly held issue and there is yet another catalyst for higher prices as well.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

'The Dumbest Sh-t Ever': Mark Cuban Slams Metaverse Real Estate

Mark Cuban is no stranger to investing in the world of cryptocurrency and digital endeavors. But one thing you won't catch the billionaire pouring his assets into? Digital real estate in the metaverse. Cuban recently spoke in a Zoom interview with Altcoin Daily about the importance of digital communities and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Hedge Fund#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnbc#Big Tech Momentum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Bio-Techne is Our Growth Stock of the Week

It's uncertain whether the current market advance is the start of a new bull market or a bear market rally. What cannot be debated is that biotech stocks are leading the market higher. Since the June lows, the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) is up 29%, nearly double that of the S&P 500. Among biotech stocks, investors should target fundamentally strong companies with powerful catalysts. That is why I want to talk about a biotech - Bio-Techne (TECH) - with major upside and all the characteristics of a market leader in today's article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy