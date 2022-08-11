Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Knights on Bikes donates to Long Island food pantry
The group, using money from its latest fundraiser, purchased several shopping carts full of grocery items and made a special delivery to God’s Provision food pantry in Patchogue.
Applebee’s of Miller Place honors Comsewogue School District
It was a long time coming, but Applebee’s has honored the Comsewogue School District and its former superintendent, the late Dr. Joe Rella. Visitors of the Miller Place Applebee’s location can now find a multi-booth, impressive display, a testament to the beloved superintendent as well as students and faculty of the district.
Franklin Square barbershop holds fundraiser for family with autistic children
Barber Ruben Zargarov has provided free haircuts to children with disabilities since he bought Neighborhood Barber Shop seven years ago.
‘Old Skool’ Concert Offers Rhythm and Blues, Dancing
The sounds of rhythm and blues poured from the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park Saturday as the town of Huntington put on an “Old Skool” concert. The Gentlemen of Soul and local solo artist Pamela Carey took the stage for the free concert. Members of the audience...
Stranger Things Skate at United Skates
Roll back to the 80s on Tuesday, August 16 as the United Skates roller rink in Seaford transforms into Rink-O-Rama from the series Stranger Things Season 4. This all-ages event features skating to 80’s music from Stranger Things, Stranger Things trivia, an Eggo waffle bar, and more. Dress as your favorite character from the show or from the 80s for a chance to win prizes.
Nunley's Carousel to reopen after pandemic closure
A beloved slice of Long Island history, Nunley’s Carousel, is reopening. The carousel was closed for two years because of the pandemic. Rides begin again on Tuesday for Long Island Children’s Museum members who have reservations and for the general public on Thursday. The 110-year-old carousel, which was...
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
Cardboard + duct tape = boats that float. (Mostly.)
It was a perfect day on the Peconic riverfront for the perennial favorite summer event, Riverhead’s cardboard boat races. As always, the races delighted the big crowd lined up along the river to cheer the captains of dozens of boats constructed only with cardboard, duct tape and acrylic paint. From the very simple to the extremely elaborate, most of the — mostly — seaworthy vessels held up pretty well as their captains paddled their craft up the river, around a buoy and back to the floating dock. They made good time — even as fast as under a minute-and-a-half for the quickest entries.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
Enjoy a fun summer spot filled with things to do at Tobay Beach in Massapequa
Four miles east of historic Jones Beach is where you'll find a smaller, but just as fun summer spot filled with things to do.
'I think that’s disgusting.' Antisemitic flyers found in Freeport neighborhood
The discovery comes weeks after similar flyers were found in Rockville Centre, Long Beach and Oceanside.
Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms
Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Hallock State Park Preserve
A view from a lookout point at Hallock State Park Preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) We’re really enjoying the break from the heat and humidity and recently took advantage of a breezy morning to walk the trails at Hallock State Park Preserve in Riverhead. The self-guided trail is just over...
History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island
We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes
The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
Escape Room Joining Other Adventure Experiences at Samanea New York Mall in Westbury
A new escape room experience is coming to Westbury in Samanea New York Mall at 1500 Old Country Road. The escape room joins other experiential destinations at the mall (formerly called The Mall at The Source), According to reports. Empire Adventure Park and Gravity Vault featuring rock-climbing and trampolines along with virtual reality will open at the end of the year as well.
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
