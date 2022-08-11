ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

longisland.com

Stranger Things Skate at United Skates

Roll back to the 80s on Tuesday, August 16 as the United Skates roller rink in Seaford transforms into Rink-O-Rama from the series Stranger Things Season 4. This all-ages event features skating to 80’s music from Stranger Things, Stranger Things trivia, an Eggo waffle bar, and more. Dress as your favorite character from the show or from the 80s for a chance to win prizes.
SEAFORD, NY
News 12

Nunley's Carousel to reopen after pandemic closure

A beloved slice of Long Island history, Nunley’s Carousel, is reopening. The carousel was closed for two years because of the pandemic. Rides begin again on Tuesday for Long Island Children’s Museum members who have reservations and for the general public on Thursday. The 110-year-old carousel, which was...
GARDEN CITY, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
riverheadlocal

Cardboard + duct tape = boats that float. (Mostly.)

It was a perfect day on the Peconic riverfront for the perennial favorite summer event, Riverhead’s cardboard boat races. As always, the races delighted the big crowd lined up along the river to cheer the captains of dozens of boats constructed only with cardboard, duct tape and acrylic paint. From the very simple to the extremely elaborate, most of the — mostly — seaworthy vessels held up pretty well as their captains paddled their craft up the river, around a buoy and back to the floating dock. They made good time — even as fast as under a minute-and-a-half for the quickest entries.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
NORTHPORT, NY
midislandtimes.com

National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall

Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
longisland.com

Long Island’s U-Pick Peach Farms

Things are looking peachy on Long Island. The peaches are ripe and ready for picking at these U-pick farms. Weather and crop availability may affect operating hours. Call or visit the farms’ websites or social media pages for the latest information. 561 Hulse Landing, Wading River. (631) 929-1115. Hayden’s,...
CALVERTON, NY
longisland.com

History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island

We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
longisland.com

North Fork Dough Company Temporarily Closes

The North Fork Dough Company with stores in Bay Shore and Mattituck has had to close temporarily, according to a post the company put up on its Facebook page on Thursday. The post mentions an incident with a serious gas explosion that has put them “in a very difficult spot.”
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

Escape Room Joining Other Adventure Experiences at Samanea New York Mall in Westbury

A new escape room experience is coming to Westbury in Samanea New York Mall at 1500 Old Country Road. The escape room joins other experiential destinations at the mall (formerly called The Mall at The Source), According to reports. Empire Adventure Park and Gravity Vault featuring rock-climbing and trampolines along with virtual reality will open at the end of the year as well.
WESTBURY, NY

