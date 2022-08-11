Read full article on original website
Pat Rosson, 1960s Child Actor on The Andy Griffith Show, Dies at 69
Pat Rosson, a 1960s child actor and son and grandson of cinematographers has died at the age of 69. Rosson appeared in episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace, The Bing Crosby Show, and more. He was also a regular on the soap opera The Young Marrieds.
‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh Joins Cast of Andie MacDowell’s New Hallmark Series
Chyler Leigh will play the estranged daughter of Andie MacDowell's Del Landry character in the upcoming Hallmark Channel series 'The Way Home.'
Jane Lynch bows out of Funny Girl 3 weeks early
The Funny Girl saga's behind-the-scenes drama has entered its latest act. Jane Lynch has revealed she's leaving the Broadway production three weeks earlier than planned. The former Glee star was initially set to depart the role of Mrs. Brice on September 5. It was always planned that Lynch would take...
Brian Tyree Henry To Star In Philadelphia Crime Series ‘Sinking Spring’ For Apple From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Writer Peter Craig & Ridley Scott
Click here to read the full article. Apple TV+ is heading to Philadelphia for its next crime series. The streamer is nearing a series order for Sinking Spring starring Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry. The series is being written by Peter Craig, who is fresh from a story by credit on Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise sequel that has grossed over $1.3B worldwide, and The Batman, which he co-wrote with Matt Reeves. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders It marks Craig’s first move into television. Ridley Scott is directing, marking the latest television project for the Alien and Blade Runner director, who in recent years...
‘Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci On Why She Roots For The Underdog — Even If It Bites Her
At 15, Christina Ricci appeared in a PG-13 comedy called Now and Then, in which four middle-aged best friends meet up to reflect on their teenage selves. Nearly 30 years later, Showtime’s Yellowjackets is that film’s hard-R evil twin, in which the fortysomething members of a New Jersey school’s female football team are haunted by memories of a traumatic plane crash that left them stranded when they were kids. It’s hard to pick a single performance from a terrific ensemble, but Ricci’s portrayal of the twisted Misty Quigley, played in flashback by Sammi Hanratty, is a standout in a series...
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Big Sky gets a new title ahead of the season 3 premiere: See a first look with Reba McEntire
The Montana-set mystery Big Sky has a new title, a new time slot, and a new series regular. Ahead of the season 3 premiere, ABC has announced the show will now be called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and it will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21. A promo promising a fresh installment...
Jenelle Evans Returns To ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise In ‘Next Chapter’: Watch 1st Trailer
Jenelle Evans is back in the Teen Mom franchise after being fired from the show in the spring of 2019. On Sept. 6, MTV’s new show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, featuring castmates from Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, will premiere. The first trailer, released on Aug. 12, reveals that Jenelle is also set to make a guest appearance.
'Dangerous Liaisons': Trailer and First Look Images Tease Lavish New Period Drama
Things are getting steamy in a teaser for STARZ’s new romantic drama, Dangerous Liaisons. The series will serve as a account of the days leading up to the events of the classic 1782 novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos titled, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Along with the first look teaser, the network also announced that the lust-filled romance will hit the platform on November 6, with episodes following weekly on Sundays. If you’re more of a streamer, new episodes will hit the STARZ app weekly on Sundays at midnight.
Sydney Sweeney said she doesn't make enough money to take a break from acting. An entertainment consultant said that's true for many actors in Hollywood.
"They don't pay actors like they used to," Sweeney said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
The View Wraps Its 25th Season With a Peek Behind the Scenes
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View closed the book on its historic 25th season on Friday, a day after naming Alyssa Farah Griffin the show's new conservative co-host, officially filling the seat once held by Meghan McCain. Farah Griffin will be a much-scrutinized part of The View's panel this fall, especially as we head into election season and beyond.
Kourtney Kardashian Straddles Travis Barker During Drum Practice: ‘Favorite Part Of The Day’
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are turning up the heat on their red-hot romance! The POOSH founder took to her Instagram on Friday, August 12 to share a set of sassy snaps of the couple getting quite cozy during a drum practice session for the Blick-182 musician. Rocking a white cut-out top and ripped denim, Kourt straddled Travis as he prepared to rock out on his percussion instrument. She coyly captioned the photo album, “Time for drum practice.”
Succession Star Kieran Culkin Explains Why J. Smith-Cameron Threw a Drink in His Face
Even when he's out of character, Succession star Kieran Culkin gets on J. Smith-Cameron's nerves. During a Wednesday night appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Culkin explained why his co-star threw a drink in his face earlier this week — and it was clear he deserved it.
Best Love Triangles in TV and Movie History Over the Years
Who doesn't love a love story? Some of the biggest movies and TV shows through the years focus on just that: girl falls in love with boy, then falls in love with his best friend too, for example. That story line is a frequent one in the entertainment industry — and has been for years. […]
Damon Lindelof Wishes Lost Ended After 4 Seasons
ABC's Lost ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, but Damon Lindelof, who created the series with J.J. Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber, reveals he wishes show had ended after four seasons. During an interview with the podcast "Into It," Lindelof said ABC originally wanted the show to run for...
HBO Max and Discovery+ to Merge in 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery will merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming platform, the company announced late Thursday. Chief Executive David Zaslav made the announcement in the company's quarterly earning call, saying it was a part of Warner Bros' Discovery's plan to hit 130 million paying subscribers by 2025. The merged streaming service is set to launch in the United States next summer, in Latin America later in 2023, and in Europe and the Asia Pacific in 2024.
Tatiana Maslany to Star in AMC’s ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’
Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany has been cast in “Invitation to a Bonfire,” AMC’s upcoming series from Rachel Caris Love inspired by the co-dependent marriage of Vladimir and Vera Nabokov. She will also executive produce the project, which is set to debut in 2023. Maslany’s casting was announced during AMC’s presentation at the 2022 Television Critics Association summer press tour. She joins previously announced cast members Freya Mavor, Pilou Asbæk and Ngozi Anyanwu. Based on the novel by Adrienne Celt and set at an all-girls boarding school in the 1930s, “Invitation to a Bonfire” follows Zoya (Mavor), a...
