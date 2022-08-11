Read full article on original website
WDEF
The Inflation Reduction Act passes, and Dalton’s Qcells is ready to see “green” energy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to help drive down the costs of products you and I buy everyday. News 12 learned a provision inside the bill is going to help northwest Georgia even more. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi struck the gavel to officially...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
WDEF
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
WTVCFOX
Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
mcnewstn.com
Jasper Forced to Deal With Real Estate Woes
Jasper, Tenn. – The Town of Jasper Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in its third location earlier this month for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting as the town administrates some real estate struggles. The board also moved forward on repairs to a water tank for the water system overseen by the town.
WTVC
Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
Grundy County Herald
Free outreach program now available
Green|spaces now offers its Empower Program to Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, and Sequatchie counties. Empower workshops offer low-cost and no-cost solutions that help reduce a person's home energy use. The goal is to make one’s home more energy efficient and, as a result, to see their energy bill lower. Rural...
chattanoogacw.com
Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At long last, work to replace a dilapidated bridge on Wilcox Boulevard will start soon, which is good news for many residents in east Chattanooga. About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials made the news...
WTVC
After Chattanooga Save A Lot closes, residents are left in food desert once again
After its grand opening last year, the Save A Lot on Glass Street in Chattanooga is now officially closed. With the area considered to be a food desert, this leaves few options for shoppers once again in the community. We spoke with those in the community to see what needs...
WDEF
City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
WTVCFOX
Accident causes "significant" power outage in Lookout Mountain, Georgia late Sunday night
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia has issued an emergency alert due to a power outage. Officials say an accident on Red Riding Hood Trail late Sunday night has caused "substantial" power outage. Red Riding Hood Trail is closed between intersections of Cinderella and Aladdin.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WTVC
Metro Plumbing, Heating and Air: 3 quick things to do to "re-set your house"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Back to School time and we're all re-setting our routines for the school year, sports, and extracurriculars. From Metro Plumbing Heating & Air, Drew Hardin has three quick things every homeowner should do to "re-set your HOUSE." Stay connected with Metro Plumbing, Heating & Air.
thedunlap-tribune.com
$14.6 million highway grant for Dunlap
$14.6 million grant awarded: The City of Dunlap has received a federal grant of $14.6 million for U.S. Highway 127 improvements and additions. Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth said there is no timetable on using the funds, which will include contract and engineering phases plus require Tennessee Department of Transportation approval, but the award will have long-last benefits for Dunlap and area residents. For more, see the August 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
Grundy County Herald
Tracy City celebrates two businesses
Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore, TC Aldermen Sara Brown, Stacie Hutcheson and Jimmy Harris, and Mickey MacLeod, TC Town Clerk, celebrated two more family owned and run businesses in Tracy City. This ribbon cutting tour included Rosie’s Farmhouse Kitchen and Big John’s Trading Post. Though both have been open for...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 8-14
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 8-14. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
WDEF
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
WTVC
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
chattanoogapulse.com
4 Bridges Arts Festival Ranked In National List Of Top 200 Arts Festivals
The Association for Visual Arts announces that the 4 Bridges Arts Festival was recently voted the #29 best fine arts festival in the country in Sunshine Artist Magazine’s annual 200 Best Festival listings. The festival ranked #86 in 2019, and #12 in 2020 list. Rankings for the 2022 list...
