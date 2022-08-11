ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)

As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Federal grant to create electric vehicle 'testbed' in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will soon be home to the nation’s largest electric vehicle “living testbed,” thanks to $9.2 million in federal funding for a project proposed by the city and scientists at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). The university says the money will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Cleveland, TN
Government
Cleveland, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Cleveland, TN
mcnewstn.com

Jasper Forced to Deal With Real Estate Woes

Jasper, Tenn. – The Town of Jasper Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in its third location earlier this month for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting as the town administrates some real estate struggles. The board also moved forward on repairs to a water tank for the water system overseen by the town.
JASPER, TN
WTVC

Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robbie Brown from Freaky Funnels talks about how this Sunday is Team Spirit Day at the Chattanooga Market! Freaky Funnels is a gourmet funnel cake mobile business that also offers a variety of freshly made to order items such as fried Oreos, hand-dipped corn dogs, hand-cut seasoned spiral potatoes, fried Twinkies, ice cream sundaes, fresh squeezed lemonade & more!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Free outreach program now available

Green|spaces now offers its Empower Program to Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, and Sequatchie counties. Empower workshops offer low-cost and no-cost solutions that help reduce a person's home energy use. The goal is to make one’s home more energy efficient and, as a result, to see their energy bill lower. Rural...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Federal dollars to replace Wilcox Boulevard Bridge in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — At long last, work to replace a dilapidated bridge on Wilcox Boulevard will start soon, which is good news for many residents in east Chattanooga. About $25 million in federal funds will help crews in Chattanooga replace the Wilcox Street Bridge. City officials made the news...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
WDEF

City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#The Factory#The Pie#Business Industry#Linus Business
thedunlap-tribune.com

$14.6 million highway grant for Dunlap

$14.6 million grant awarded: The City of Dunlap has received a federal grant of $14.6 million for U.S. Highway 127 improvements and additions. Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth said there is no timetable on using the funds, which will include contract and engineering phases plus require Tennessee Department of Transportation approval, but the award will have long-last benefits for Dunlap and area residents. For more, see the August 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
DUNLAP, TN
Grundy County Herald

Tracy City celebrates two businesses

Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore, TC Aldermen Sara Brown, Stacie Hutcheson and Jimmy Harris, and Mickey MacLeod, TC Town Clerk, celebrated two more family owned and run businesses in Tracy City. This ribbon cutting tour included Rosie’s Farmhouse Kitchen and Big John’s Trading Post. Though both have been open for...
TRACY CITY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Aug. 8-14

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 8-14. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WDEF

City responds to Migrant Bus reports

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy