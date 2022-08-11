ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!

Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
BILLINGS, MT
Ales For Trails returns to Billings TrailNet

20 years have passed since the very first Ales for Trails here in Billings, hosted by Billings TrailNet in 2001. In less than a month, on September 9th, Zoo Montana hosts this event. What is Ales for Trails?. Ales for Trails is a once-a-year sponsorship opportunity for local businesses along...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
MONTANA STATE
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings

My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Check out these local thrift shops around Billings

For anyone who loves vintage finds of any kind, here are five thrift shops to browse through in Billings when you’re out and about. Several vintage stores are located in downtown Billings. Oxford Hotel antique has been in business since 1981. The store has all kinds of vintage and antique items to look through! They also have an ongoing sale of red-slashed items that are half-priced. Oxford Hotel Antiques is located at 2411 Montana Avenue and is open Wednesday and Saturday from 10:30 to 4:30 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings

If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
BILLINGS, MT
Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries

Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
BILLINGS, MT
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings

The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Needs a Great Drive-In Theater; 5 Movies They Should Play First

Two months ago, the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel was destroyed in a blaze. It was one of the most heartbreaking things to witness because it was such a beloved landmark in our area. I think the Billings area deserves another great drive-in theater. The location is easy; right next to the Zimmerman Trail is a field where you could easily put the entrance gate, movie screen, and parking areas. You could call it "The Trailhead Drive-In" and I guarantee you'll have a lot of interest in the community. If it opens, I've also got some pitches for movies it should play as a sort of warm-up.
BILLINGS, MT
AG Knudsen helping Yellowstone County meet the MVD increase

If you’re on a long wait list for a spot at the Montana MVD, you’re not alone. There has been such an incredible demand to support customers in Yellowstone County, that AG Knudsen is offering a six-day mobile licensing event during the Montana Fair from Monday, August 15th through Saturday, August 20th.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings

Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.
BILLINGS, MT
BagelGate 2022: Inflation Hits Local Bagel Shops

Ahhh 2022. A year past the peak of COVID-19, we're all either vaxxed or over it, and most have moved on. One problem remains, which is the price of ingredients for local businesses. I'm Not Lovin' It. The thing is, from the Mom & Pop shops to mega-corporation McDonalds, the...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

