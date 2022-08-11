Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
57th Fun Fly In gets underway
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau RC Sport Club’s 57th annual Fun Fly In started Friday, with their first ever night flight and movie on the lawn. The weather was a little overcast and cooler than your normal August day, but that didn’t put a damper on the fun.
947jackfm.com
Housing Assessment Scheduled For Wausau Metro Area
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the area. The assessment will be for the Cities of Wausau and Schofield, Town of Rib Mountain, Villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston. This project uses Census data, real...
WSAW
Community Thank You Cookout to be held Tuesday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wausau Police and Fire departments will host a cookout for the community during the lunch hour on Tuesday. The annual event is a way for people to meet law enforcement and EMS personnel. It also gives the department a way to express their gratitude for the support of law enforcement by the community.
WSAW
Living History Encampment Provides Education For LogJam Festival Visitors
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mosinee LogJam Festival wrapped up their 2022 weekend this afternoon. Petting zoos and cornhole tournaments were only a fraction of fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy. One event in particular, the living history encampment, served as an educational tool for visitors to not only learn more about their area’s history of the Wisconsin River Alley, but also about life during wartime. Overall, the event covers history from 6000 BC all the way up to 1920, including the Civil War, Revolutionary War, and French-Indian War, among others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Aug. 15
Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Boys & Girls Club Summer Fun Volunteers Needed. Support the B&G Club with its Fun Run/Walk on Aug. 18 and/or Summer Farewell BBQ on Aug. 19. Both events are for club members and volunteer duties would include event set-up/tear down, managing water stations, directing traffic, face-painting or leading an activity station. To learn more or sign up, contact Mao at maot@bgclub.com or 715-845-2582, ext. 203.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
WJFW-TV
Tomahawk welcomes Qualheim's
Earlier today, the Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce welcomed Willis Qualheim and his new True Value Hardware Store to the Tomahawk community. After six weeks of preliminary opening and months of construction and remodeling, Tomahawk’s Qualheim’s True Value is officially open for business. “Today is our grand opening, we’ve...
Business of the Week: Crystal Nail Spa
Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
947jackfm.com
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
WSAW
First Alert Weather - Foggy start to Monday with isolated afternoon showers on the way
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Areas of fog will lift for Monday morning with some limited sunshine at times going into the early afternoon as our next storm system arrives for Monday afternoon. Showers and a few thundershowers will initially fire up in the Northwoods and then drop southward for the drive home time this evening. Temperatures will warm back up into the middle 70s for the afternoon, which will still be a few degrees below average for this time of year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
947jackfm.com
Lincoln County Humane Society Looking for Foster Homes
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW)– Lincoln County Humane Society is looking for help to find new homes for some of their furry friends. The Humane Society is running out of kennel space and is looking for new foster homes to take in five of their dogs for roughly a week. They...
Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting
A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
WSAW
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash to be sentenced Monday
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her eight children is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. In June, Skyler Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts of reckless driving during a plea deal.
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
wtaq.com
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
onfocus.news
Marshfield is Getting a Jimmy John’s Franchise
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Jimmy John’s is coming to Marshfield, according to a real estate listing. The new dining option will be located in the 600 block of North Central Avenue, across from Weiler’s Convenience Store. Jimmy John’s will occupy Tenant Space “A” , which includes a...
WSAW
Rafters edge Chucks in game one of playoff series
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (38-33) faced off against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (57-15) for the first Playoff Game of the Sub-Divisional Series. After an intense battle, the Woodchucks fell to the Rafters with a final score of 6-3. Wausau held their own, led by pitcher Matt Milner (Southwest Oklahoma State), only allowing the Rafters to score one run through 4 innings. The Chucks tied things up in the bottom of the 4th inning when an RBI single to right field by Elie Kligman (Wake Forest) drove in Chase Hug (Evansville), who had gotten on base by a single to right field.
Comments / 1