Memphis, TN

Woman shoots man, admits to committing robberies with kids, police say

By Courtney Anderson
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman who shot a man during an attempted robbery later admitted to committing several robberies with kids.

Memphis Police say 19-year-old Abrianna Taylor was arrested Wednesday.

Police say a man was shot on Morlye Street at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim reportedly told police he was shot while being robbed by a man and woman.

According to police, the victim said both suspects were armed, but the woman was the one who shot him. The suspects drove away in a gray car.

Memphis Police say the victim is currently in the hospital with a collapsed lung and internal bleeding. Police say he was on a ventilator until Wednesday.

Wednesday, Memphis Police responded to reports of multiple robberies near Getwell and Kimball. Police say the suspect was driving a black Hyundai Sonata.

Officers spotted the suspect’s car on Elliston Road and tried to pull it over, but the suspect took off. Police say the suspect crashed into the back of another vehicle.

Officers took the suspect, identified as Taylor, into custody.

Police say Taylor waived her rights and confessed to the shooting on Morlye Street. According to police, Taylor also admitted to committing several robberies with two kids on Wednesday.

Taylor reportedly told investigators she gave one of the kids a gun.

Taylor has been charged with especially aggravated robbery, providing handguns to juveniles, contributing to delinquency of a minor, criminal facilitation of aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

