White Marsh, MD

Nottingham MD

Wrong way, head-on crash reported on I-695 in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash on I-695 in Rosedale. The crash was reported at just after 1 p.m. along the inner loop between the I-95 and Philadelphia Road exits. Initial reports indicate that a pick-up truck traveling the wrong way caused a head-on...
ROSEDALE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: Missing hiker last seen at Pot Rocks

——- KINGSVILLE, MD—Police in. County say a missing hiker was last seen in Kingsville. Tyler Fitts, 24, is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Big Gunpowder Falls State Park off of Belair Road walking back from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot.
KINGSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Rollover Collision on Randolph Rd Late Saturday Afternoon

Just after 4pm on on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were called to the scene of a collision with roll over on Randolph Rd. at Bergman Rd., west of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Several adults being evaluated with non life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Steve Mann.
local21news.com

Woman found deceased hours after overnight vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of August 12, the York County Coroner was sent to the 1400 block of Williams Rd. in Springettsbury Twp. for a woman's body that was found in the area of a vehicle crash. 25-year-old Zoraida Soto from York twp. was driving on...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Second Alarm Called As Crews Battle Massive House Fire In Baltimore

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of a Baltimore home for several blocks as crews worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out. Crews from the Baltimore Firefighters Union were called to a home in the 3000 block of Westwood Avenue early on Sunday, Aug. 14, where there was a reported fire that broke out in a three-story house.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
PASADENA, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police

One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WATER RESCUE | Person removed from Harbor near Captain James

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A person was rescued from the Harbor Sunday evening. According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, at about 4 p.m., fireboats were responding to a reported person in the water near Captain James. The person was removed and evaluated by medics. Their condition was not immediately available.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland

Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PASADENA, MD
WGAL

Woman dies in York County crash

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary

CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
CROFTON, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Update I-95 Crash That Claimed The Lives Of Two Maryland Men

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound...
NEWARK, DE

