A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen Walters
Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur ForestTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Nottingham MD
Wrong way, head-on crash reported on I-695 in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash on I-695 in Rosedale. The crash was reported at just after 1 p.m. along the inner loop between the I-95 and Philadelphia Road exits. Initial reports indicate that a pick-up truck traveling the wrong way caused a head-on...
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing hiker last seen at Pot Rocks
——- KINGSVILLE, MD—Police in. County say a missing hiker was last seen in Kingsville. Tyler Fitts, 24, is 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Big Gunpowder Falls State Park off of Belair Road walking back from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot.
mocoshow.com
Rollover Collision on Randolph Rd Late Saturday Afternoon
Just after 4pm on on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were called to the scene of a collision with roll over on Randolph Rd. at Bergman Rd., west of New Hampshire Avenue in Colesville. Several adults being evaluated with non life threatening injuries, according to Battalion Chief Steve Mann.
local21news.com
Woman found deceased hours after overnight vehicle crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of August 12, the York County Coroner was sent to the 1400 block of Williams Rd. in Springettsbury Twp. for a woman's body that was found in the area of a vehicle crash. 25-year-old Zoraida Soto from York twp. was driving on...
Backup fire truck catches fire near the Inner Harbor
A fire truck caught fire near the Inner Harbor on Saturday. The incident occurred on South Eden Street and Fleet Street.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run boat collision that killed woman in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A suspect is charged after a hit-and-run boating collision that killed a woman on the Magothy River in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that on Friday they arrested Brownell Edds Jr, 48, in connection with the deadly July 3 incident.
Second Alarm Called As Crews Battle Massive House Fire In Baltimore
Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of a Baltimore home for several blocks as crews worked to extinguish a two-alarm fire that broke out. Crews from the Baltimore Firefighters Union were called to a home in the 3000 block of Westwood Avenue early on Sunday, Aug. 14, where there was a reported fire that broke out in a three-story house.
WTOP
Woman dies after hitting tree in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash
A woman has died after the motorcycle she was driving struck a tree in Prince William County, Virginia, on Saturday, according to police. Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, Virginia, died after being transported to an area hospital. Police say Shambeck was part of a group of motorcycle riders traveling...
Fatal Fire In Montgomery County Caused By Electrical Outlet Behind Sofa: Officials
A man is dead after a fire was started by an electrical outlet in a Burtonsville home, authorities say. Firefighters responded to an alarm sounding in the 14600 block of Monmouth Drive off Greencastle road around 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Shortly after,...
Wbaltv.com
Man charged in fatal boating hit-and-run on Magothy River in July
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a man Friday in connection with afatal boating hit-and-run last month. Video above: Family devastated after fatal boating hit-and-run (July) Maryland Natural Resources Police said officers arrested Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, on negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally...
Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police
One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries
BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
foxbaltimore.com
WATER RESCUE | Person removed from Harbor near Captain James
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A person was rescued from the Harbor Sunday evening. According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, at about 4 p.m., fireboats were responding to a reported person in the water near Captain James. The person was removed and evaluated by medics. Their condition was not immediately available.
Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland
Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.
One Dead After Overnight Upper Marlboro Shooting: Police
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Upper Marlboro, authorities say. Officials responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting, according to Prince George's County police. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on...
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WGAL
Woman dies in York County crash
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A York County woman died in a crash just after midnight Friday. According to the coroner, 25-year-old Zoraida Soto was driving west on Route 30, when the vehicle went off the road, just before the Mount Zion exit. The coroner says the vehicle crashed through...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary
CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update I-95 Crash That Claimed The Lives Of Two Maryland Men
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound...
