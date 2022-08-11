Read full article on original website
Franklin Square barbershop holds fundraiser for family with autistic children
Barber Ruben Zargarov has provided free haircuts to children with disabilities since he bought Neighborhood Barber Shop seven years ago.
'I think that’s disgusting.' Antisemitic flyers found in Freeport neighborhood
The discovery comes weeks after similar flyers were found in Rockville Centre, Long Beach and Oceanside.
Applebee’s of Miller Place honors Comsewogue School District
It was a long time coming, but Applebee’s has honored the Comsewogue School District and its former superintendent, the late Dr. Joe Rella. Visitors of the Miller Place Applebee’s location can now find a multi-booth, impressive display, a testament to the beloved superintendent as well as students and faculty of the district.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
longisland.com
Man Drowns in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the drowning death of a man in West Sayville today. Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. The good Samaritans pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
longisland.com
Stranger Things Skate at United Skates
Roll back to the 80s on Tuesday, August 16 as the United Skates roller rink in Seaford transforms into Rink-O-Rama from the series Stranger Things Season 4. This all-ages event features skating to 80’s music from Stranger Things, Stranger Things trivia, an Eggo waffle bar, and more. Dress as your favorite character from the show or from the 80s for a chance to win prizes.
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
News 12
Nunley's Carousel to reopen after pandemic closure
A beloved slice of Long Island history, Nunley’s Carousel, is reopening. The carousel was closed for two years because of the pandemic. Rides begin again on Tuesday for Long Island Children’s Museum members who have reservations and for the general public on Thursday. The 110-year-old carousel, which was...
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old Located
A Long Island mother and her infant son who went missing have been located. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, and his mother Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, had last been seen at their residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Police say that the...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
longisland.com
SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
First section of LIRR’s Third Track expansion debuts Monday morning
The first section of the Long Island Rail Road’s Third Track expansion project is set to go in service during Monday morning’s rush hour commute.
New Cassel Man Accused Of Shooting At Driver In Hempstead
A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a driver on Long Island. Terrell Nesbitt, of New Cassel, was arrested during a traffic stop in Baldwin at Carmer Court and James Court at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Fire rips through home in Valley Stream
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that ripped through a home in Valley Stream. The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Casper Street. Officers say when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the upstairs. The homeowner told police everyone inside was able to get out safely. No injuries...
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through Hallock State Park Preserve
A view from a lookout point at Hallock State Park Preserve. (Credit: Tara Smith) We’re really enjoying the break from the heat and humidity and recently took advantage of a breezy morning to walk the trails at Hallock State Park Preserve in Riverhead. The self-guided trail is just over...
