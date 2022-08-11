Read full article on original website
‘Thunderbolts’ Prediction: Which Reformed Villains Are Most Likely to Appear in the Marvel Film?
Based on the comic books and previous MCU projects, we've put together a list of the most likely candidates to make up the team in 'Thunderbolts.'
People are saying this big Marvel plot hole might ruin the MCU
Thor: Love and Thunder is overly comedic, so much so that some Marvel fans do not like Taika Waititi’s latest adventure. But the film does tackle various serious issues, albeit from mostly humorous angles. We’re looking at love, cancer, and religion. The latter is a significant element of the movie, and it could be polarizing. But Marvel’s latest superhero movie highlights a big plot hole involving religion that some people say might ruin the MCU down the road when it comes to the afterlife.
ComicBook
Man-Thing Director's Commentary | Phase Zero
Long before the days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios helped various studios craft feature films based on the publisher's vast stable of characters. This meant Lionsgate, a powerhouse amongst indie film studios, was able to scoop up the live-action rights of some Marvel superstars. Before long, the studio partnered with SYFY to make Man-Thing, a small-budget horror flick made with the smallest budget ever given to a Marvel flick.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Deadpool Series
Marvel Comics has announced a new Deadpool series starring the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson. The new era for Deadpool begins in November with Deadpool #1, kicking off a new ongoing series from Alyssa Wong (known for her work on Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Iron Fist) and artist Martin Coccolo (currently drawing the Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War crossover) promising "riotous violence and relentless body horror." Deadpool's new solo series -- the first since the previous Deadpool volume wrapped in January 2021 -- begins with a new group of mercenaries sending Deadpool on "one of his most dangerous missions," complete with "an intoxicating villain" unleashing a plan that has side effects on Wade's body. Also, a new love interest emerges. Here's the synopsis:
Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder's Taika Waititi Admits He Didn't Know Hercules Was a Marvel Character
Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theatres last month, and it saw many returning cast members as well as Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. There were also some franchise newcomers in the film, including Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as Zeus. At one point in the movie, it seems as though Thor (Chris Hemsworth) got the best of Zeus and killed him, but the character survived and popped up again in the first post-credits scene. The moment also featured the exciting reveal that Ted Lesso star Brett Goldstein will be the MCU's Hercules. During a recent Q&A shared on Reddit, Waititi admitted they he did not know Hercules was a Marvel character.
ComicBook
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
ComicBook
Thanos: Death Notes Explores Thor's Death at the Hands of the Mad Titan
Marvel is launching a Thanos-centered one-shot that will explore the Mad Titan's past, present, and future, including his connection to Thor's potential death. Thanos: Death Notes is a November one-shot that spins out of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's Thor run where the God of Thunder witnessed a terrifying future where Thanos wielded an Infinity Stones-encrusted Mjolnir while also leading an army of Marvel Zombies. Ever since the "Black Winter" storyline, Thor has been obsessed with stopping that dark future from coming to pass. Thanos: Death Notes will feature an all-star lineup of creators, including some who have previously worked on Thor.
ComicBook
The Rock Elaborates on Why He Fought for Black Adam and Shazam to Have Separate Movies
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has delved into the reasons he fought for Black Adam and Shazam to headline their own solo movies. It's been 15 years since Dwayne Johnson was first announced to be playing the antihero Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam, in a DC film pitting the character against his longtime rival Shazam!. Of course, those plans were eventually changed, with Zachary Levi starring in 2019's Shazam! and December's Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st, and Johnson has been speaking out regarding Black Adam needing his own movie after reading the script for the original Shazam joint venture. Now, the actor is detailing why he wanted to protect Black Adam's ruthlessness and violence.
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
ComicBook
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fans Can Win One-Of-A-Kind Xbox Series S In New Sweepstakes
Paramount Consumer Products announced their latest "Turtle Power Sweepstakes" today in partnership with ComicBook.com that will make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) scream COWABUNGA!. Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, these Heroes in a Half Shell have confronted ninjas and pizza delivery men across comics, TV, movies, video games,...
ComicBook
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
Marvel Phase 5: every MCU movie and TV show release date for 2023 and beyond
Marvel Phase 5 has arrived. Or, rather, Marvel Studios' line-up of movies and TV shows for its next phase has arrived. MCU Phase 4 isn't over yet but, with The Guardians of the Galaxy's Holiday Special – on Disney Plus, no less – set to bring the curtain down on the current phase, it's high time Marvel Studios revealed what's next for its cinematic universe. Thankfully, Marvel did just that at its San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel; the studio revealing the full line-up for its next batch of live-action and animated projects.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
