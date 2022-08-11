Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking Traveler
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Test reveals ‘excellent water quality’ following July Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Officials say a recent test of the Intracoastal Waterway near Surf City showed “excellent water quality” nearly two weeks after a July 31st sewage spill. The late-July spill was caused by an electrical surge in the wastewater collection system, which discharged around...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Registration opens for 2022 US Open King Mackerel Tournament
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Anyone wanting to participate in this year’s US Open King Mackerel Tournament can now register to do so. The organization announced registration has now opened for the fall tournament. Anglers can go to the tournament’s website to register through September 27th at 11:59 pm....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historic Murchison Building purchased for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A centerpiece of downtown Wilmington has a new owner. The historic 11-story office building is located at 201 N. Front Street and has been a familiar site in downtown Wilmington since its completion in 1914. The Murchison Building was recently acquired for $8.25 million by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Veteran returns home after cross country trip fundraiser on motorcycle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington Veteran who lost his brother in arms started a fundraiser that took him across the country, and after nearly 90 days, he’s back home, his trip was a journey of discovery. Perry Steed was welcomed home by his family of about 60...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two Cape Fear film projects receive funds from North Carolina Grant
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Five television and film projects across the state have been approved to receive North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant Funds, including two projects being filmed in the Cape Fear. “We are excited to have more cameras rolling across our state,” Governor Cooper said. “Having North...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County baseball team celebrate Dixie Youth World Series Win with a splash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Town Creek 8U baseball team celebrated Sunday, their Dixie Youth World Series win at The Barn in Leland. It didn’t take long for the players to change out of their uniforms into swimsuits to cool off on an inflated waterslide. There were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business offers free school supplies over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With back-to-school just weeks away, a Wilmington business offered free school supplies for area students. TRU Colors Brewery, on Saturday, gave out free food and refreshments which included hotdogs and cotton candy. A table of backpacks filled with school supplies were up for grabs for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims
Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon. The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington. Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Registration ending soon for YMCA Kids Splash & Dash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nir Family YMCA is hosting a family-fun event later this month. On August 20th from 8:00 am until 10:00 am, the center is holding a ‘Kids Splash and Dash’ race for boys and girls ages 3-13. The splash and dash is a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inmates charged with attempted murder after jail beating leaves one critical
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Four people face charges after a beating left an inmate in the Columbus County Detention Center in critical condition. According to the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office, they were notified by Sheriff Jody Greene that an inmate was assaulted and suffered serious injuries on August.
Comments / 0