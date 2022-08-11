Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
kxoradio.com
Another Positive Mosquito Pool
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced that two local mosquito pools have tested positive for St. Louis Encephalitis ( SLE ) and West Nile Virus ( WNV ). The mosquito pools were collected on Canon Road and La Paz in Imperial on August 9 2022. "These two positive mosquito pools shows that our mosquito surveillance and testing program is working." said County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday. SLE and WNV are transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitos become infected when they feed on infected birds. There are no vaccines to prevent nor medications to treat St. Louis Encephalitis or West Nile Virus. You can reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases by being taking precautions when outdoors.
beyondbordersnews.com
AUTHORITIES MAINTAIN COORDINATED WORK FOR SECURITY IN BAJA CALIFORNIA
-Editorial The authorities of Baja California, headed by Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, continue to work to maintain peace in the State, as well as to restore normality after the events that occurred on the afternoon and evening of last Friday, August 12. In this sense, the Governor thanked …
fox40jackson.com
San Diego area becomes ‘epicenter’ of fentanyl smuggling amid spike in deaths, drug seizures
The San Diego area of California has become the “epicenter” of fentanyl smuggling, as the federal district sees a spike in seizures of the deadly drug as well as a massive surge in overdose deaths. Officials said in a release Thursday that more deadly fentanyl is seized at...
kxoradio.com
Pedestrian Injured
A 43-year-old man was injured when struck by a car Friday night. The accident occurred at 11:15 p.m. Friday at 4th and Ross in El Centro. The 49-year-old woman driving the car was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center and then expected to be flown to a trauma center for further treatment. The accident remains under investigation.
kyma.com
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
holtvilletribune.com
Longtime Ocotillo Resident Continues Quest to Protect Environment
OCOTILLO — The first time that Edie Harmon got involved in an environmental issue in her newly adopted hometown of Ocotillo, it turned out to be a controversy of binational proportions that took years of litigation to resolve. It was 1977. She and her husband, James, had just relocated...
kxoradio.com
Border Fentanyl Seizures
(Fentanyl Seizures Continue to spike)...Especially in San Diego and Imperial Counties. The Deopartment of Justice says more deadly Fentanyl is being seized by Border Officials in San Diego and Imperial counties than at any of the nation's 300 plus ports of entry. That makes this federal district an epicenter for fentanyl trafficking into the United States. In the first 9 months of this fiscal year CBP law enforcement agencies in San Diego and Imperiasl Counties seized 5,091 pounds of fentanyl, which amounts to about 60% of the 8,425 pounds of fentanyl seized around the entire country. The DOJ says Mexican Cartels are increasingly manufacturing fentanyl for distribution and sale in the United States. They say precursors are imported from China and other countries and then pressed into pills, powder or mixed into other drugs at massive, industrial scale labs. In Imperial County, alone, seizures of fentanyl increased 272 percent from fiscal year 2019 to this fiscal year, from 40 pounds to 149 pounds, with 3 months still to be counted in this fiscal year. The Department of Justice says prosecutions will not be the only deterrent to combat fentanyl. They say law enforcement in all departments need to join to gether and educate the public on the dangers of this lethal drug.
kxoradio.com
Candidate Deadline
(Candidate filing deadlines)....Most have been extended. The filing deadline was last Friday. But in each race that an incumbent failed to file, the deadline was extended until 5:00 pm, August 17. Several Special District and School District races were extended. In the City Council races, only Calexico met the Original Deadline. Incumbents Rosie Arreola Fernandez and Raul Urena filed by last week's deadline. They are being challenged by Gerardo Jerry Espinoza, Bill Hodge, Gilberto Manzanarez, and Morris Reisen. El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, Brawley and Westmorland City Council Filing deadlines were extended. There has been no information available for the Calipatria City Council race. The election will be held November 8th.
Quechan community affected by monsoon storm
The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many. The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma mayor: Gov. Ducey’s executive order to fill wall gaps ‘definitely helps’
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made news Friday, issuing an executive order that would fill out nearly a quarter-mile of gaps in the border wall near Yuma. Construction on the gaps began at 9 a.m. and is being funded by $6 million from the fiscal year 2023 state budget.
kawc.org
Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher
Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
Antelope Valley Press
Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
kxoradio.com
Saturday Shaker
A small earthquake was recorded Saturday afternoon. The magnitude 3.0 earthquake was centered about 3 miles south of Niland. It occurred at 2:57 p.m.. There were no reports of injury or damage.
Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C
At approximately 10:00am on Sunday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a vehicle collision in the area of First Street and Ave C. The post Rural Metro responds to vehicle collision on First Street and Ave C appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
kxoradio.com
IID Continues To Repair Damage
(Storm Damage)....It was the result of Wednesdays storm in the Winterhaven-Bard area. IID crews continue to work on repairs. Orginally hundreds of customers were left in the dark after the storm knocked down 68 power poles. At last report, the number was down to 30 those who still needed their power restored. The County Public Works Department closed off Oicacho Road and Bard Road to allow Imperial Irrigation District to repair the damage without traffic interruptions. The District is also working to restore power at Imperial Dam. The dam is critical to water delivery in Imperial County. It is currently powered by portable generators until repairs are complete. The Dam is located about 20 miles north of Yuma.
kxoradio.com
New Superior Court Judge
Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Michael Domenzain to serve as Judge in the Imperial County Superior Court. Judge Domenzain , 40, from Imperial, has served as a Referee at the local court since 2018. Prior to that he was a Deputy District Attorned from 2009 to 2018. Domenzain earned a Juris Doctor from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Juan Ulloa.
kxoradio.com
Car vs Semi
A Holtville man was seriously injured in a Friday morning traffic accident. According to the California Highway Patrol, 65-year-0od Jose Cardenas Melendrez was southbound on State Route 111 north of Harris Road. A semi-truck with attached trailer was parked on the right shoulder of the highway with Luis Manuel Ramirez Leal, 44, of Mexicali, in the cab. According to the CHP, for an unknown reason, Melendrez veered onto the shoulder of the road and ran into the rear of the big rig. Melendrez sustained major injuries and was flown to Desert Regional Medical Center by REACH air ambulance. Leal was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.
Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire
Late Friday afternoon, Red Cross responded to a housefire on Strand Ave. The post Red Cross responds to Strand Avenue house fire appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0