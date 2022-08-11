Read full article on original website
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
Florida - Saturday August 13, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The data in this report are for August 1 - August 7, 2022...
Florida Gas Prices Dropped Another 14-Cents Last Week
Florida - Monday august 15, 2022: Florida gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon, last week to an average of $3.65 a gallon. That's the lowest daily average since March 3. The state average has now declined for nine consecutive weeks, falling $1.24 per gallon since mid-June when pump...
St. Lucie Public Schools Increases Substitute Teacher and Staff Pay
St. Lucie County - Friday August 12, 2022: St. Lucie Public Schools Friday implemented hefty pay increases for substitute teachers and other school staff in order to remain competitive with the school districts in surrounding counties. Among the raises that take effect immediately, the daily rate for substitute teachers with...
