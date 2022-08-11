Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Dealing with injury
Manager Aaron Boone said after Sunday's loss to the Red Sox that LeMahieu is dealing with a right big toe injury, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. LeMahieu sat out Sunday's series finale against Boston and has apparently been dealing with his injury for a few days. He received a cortisone shot during the All-Star break, but the issue has been bothering him while swinging recently. He'll likely get imaging done once the team returns home from Boston following Sunday's game, and he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Falcons' Richie Grant: Plays 12 snaps in preseason opener
Grant played 12 defensive snaps but didn't record any counting stats during Friday's preseason loss to the Lions. Grant drew the start at strong safety and played 12 snaps across two defensive possessions. The 2021 second-round pick appeared in 16 games as a rookie and totaled 35 tackles. He never settled into a starter's role last year, but with Atlanta in the midst of a rebuild, it appears he'll get a shot to seize a starting gig to start 2022.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Wright: Battling arm fatigue
Wright is dealing with right arm fatigue and won't start in the first three games of the upcoming series against the Mets, which begins Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Wright allowed one earned run across six innings during his previous start Aug. 10 in Boston, and he'll...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Not suiting up Saturday
Wilson isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Wilson's first game action as a Bronco will have to wait until Saturday, Aug. 20 in Buffalo, at the earliest. In Wilson's stead, Josh Johnson will direct Denver's offense first, with Brett Rypien taking the field at some point after him.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leaves with jaw injury
Varsho was removed from Sunday's win over the Rockies after a ball tossed to him unexpectedly hit him in the jaw. The ball was tossed to Varsho as outfielders ran to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning, but he was not expecting it and was struck in the jaw. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Varsho could have continued playing but was removed as a precaution. That likely means he was evaluated for a concussion. Jordan Luplow replaced him in right field to open the sixth.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Aiming for preseason opener
Murray (knee) said Monday that he's planning to make his return to game action during the Nuggets' first preseason contest Oct. 7, Roy Ward of The Age reports. Speaking at the opening of an NBA Store in Australia, Murray told local reporters that he continues to progress in his recovery and anticipates being on the floor when Denver kicks off its preseason schedule in Chicago against the Bulls. A torn ACL suffered in April of 2021 wiped out Murray's entire 2021-22 campaign, and it's been a long road back for the dynamic guard out of Kentucky. Initially, it appeared as though Murray may be able to return toward the end of last season, but he struggled to gain full confidence in the knee and ultimately did not rejoin the Nuggets before they were eliminated by the Warriors in Round 1 of the playoffs. Now roughly 16 months removed from the injury, Murray will still need to prove that he's back to his old self, so he'll likely come at a slight discount in early fantasy drafts.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
Angels' Max Stassi: Steps out of lineup
Stassi is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Twins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Stassi has a .589 OPS through 11 games in August and will take a seat Sunday after starting the past seven contests. Kurt Suzuki will work behind the plate and bat seventh in the series finale against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Flashing power since trade
O'Hoppe is slashing .227/.393/.773 with four home runs and seven RBI in six games with Double-A Rocket City since he was traded from Philadelphia to the Angels. Though he's struck out in 25 percent of his plate appearances since shifting organizations, O'Hoppe has also walked at a hearty 18.5 percent clip in addition to experiencing the surge in power. The 22-year-old has previously shown streakiness when it comes to the long ball -- he had separate stretches earlier in the season when he homered in five consecutive games and three straight contests along with a 16-game span during which he didn't go deep at all. Collectively, he's hit 19 homers and notched 52 RBI over 344 plate appearances and could jump up to Triple-A soon if he continues to crush the ball.
White Sox reinstate pitcher Vince Velasquez from IL
The Chicago White Sox reinstated right-hander Vince Velasquez from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Velasquez, 30, went to the
CBS Sports
Giants' J.D. Davis: Steps out of lineup
Davis is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Davis has a .308/.400/.654 slash line with three home runs, four RBI and four runs in eight games since being acquired by the Giants, and he'll take a seat Sunday for the second time in the past three contests. Wilmer Flores will start at the hot corner in the series finale versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Royals' MJ Melendez: Late scratch Sunday
Melendez was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Dodgers for undisclosed reasons. The 23-year-old was slated to start in left field and bat leadoff, but he was instead scratched from the lineup about an hour before first pitch. It's unclear if Melendez is dealing with an injury or if manager Mike Matheny simply opted for a late lineup change. Nate Eaton has entered the starting nine in Melendez's place.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Swipes bag, scores twice
Stott went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets. Batting leadoff for the first time in his MLB career, Stott produced his second career game with at least three hits. He was also hit by a pitch and managed to reach base in all four plate appearances against Max Scherzer. The rookie infielder has gone 10-for-19 (.526) with six runs scored over his last five games, raising his season slash line to .219/.282/.341.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Lands on injured list
Adrianza was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason Friday. A reason for Adrianza's placement on the injured list wasn't given, so he's likely on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols, but his absence will leave Atlanta very shorthanded at second base behind Vaughn Grissom. Guillermo Heredia was called up to take Adrianza's place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Corey Knebel: Pulled with injury
Knebel was removed from Sunday's game game against the Mets with an apparent injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Knebel walked two batters and threw only five of 14 pitches for strikes in one-third of an inning before exiting with an athletic trainer. The veteran right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
