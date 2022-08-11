ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Man located after going missing from Tampa vacation rental

TAMPA, Fla. - Officers and family say a man who disappeared from a vacation rental home in Tampa has been located. Previously, the Tampa Police Department said Leon Iverson was staying in the 900 block of East Ida Street. His family said he stepped out around 11 p.m. Friday and didn't come back.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Caf#Cat Rescue Adoption#Stray Cats#Forever Home#Caf#Pet Lover#Fla Cats And Caffeine
ABC Action News

Enjoy mochi donuts and Korean rice dogs at this new Tampa shop

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla—Mochinut Tampa is open for business! The donut company got its start in Hawaii and has various locations across the country and overseas, but this is one of the first shops to open in Tampa Bay. So what are mochi donuts? They are the perfect union of...
Longboat Observer

Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living

Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
macaronikid.com

Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach

Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
fox13news.com

Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle

TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Congrats Mama Beauty!

Congrats Mama Beauty! You gave birth to some out-of-this-world puppies! Everyone, say hello to The Guardians of the Galaxy gang. We are so glad they’re here and are healthy, but it adds to our growing number of mouths to feed. If you could donate supplies or funds to their care, it would be so very helpful!
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Integrative Healing at OM, LLC Presents Wellness Lecture: “Inflammation is Like a Raging Fire”

Spring Hill, Florida (August 11, 2022) – Integrative Healing at OM, LLC, will present a wellness lecture “Inflammation is Like a Raging Fire” on Thursday, September 1 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The lecture will be held at the Auditorium at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4248 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill, Florida 34607. The lecture is being presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh, MD, NMD.
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy