thegabber.com
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg
ISO treats Young, single female ISO her perfect match. Loves: walks, treats, and affection. Cassie’s an 1 1/2-year-old, 35-pound, all-American girl. All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com. Queen Bee. This 10-year-old tortie cuts through the pretense:...
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
Raccoons trapped in cages on roof of Seminole Heights home upset neighbors
Some Seminole Heights neighbors say they are mortified after what they saw on Tuesday -- two racoons trapped in metal cages on a roof, in direct sunlight. One suffered and died.
Tampa's vintage-style town 'Gallopsville' to auction collection Saturday
TAMPA, Fla. — It's been around for more than 40 years but by the end of the weekend, it will be part of Tampa Bay's past. "Gallopsville" is a vintage-style town one Tampa man built. Owner, Ronald Gallops, wants the public to take part of this history home with them through an auction on Saturday.
Clearwater woman stole tips from ice cream shop and hit owner on head with jar: deputies
A Clearwater woman was accused of berating employees at an Indian Rocks Beach ice cream shop, flipping them off, stealing their tips and hitting the owner with the empty tip jar.
fox13news.com
Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
fox13news.com
Man located after going missing from Tampa vacation rental
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers and family say a man who disappeared from a vacation rental home in Tampa has been located. Previously, the Tampa Police Department said Leon Iverson was staying in the 900 block of East Ida Street. His family said he stepped out around 11 p.m. Friday and didn't come back.
Valuable Puppies Allegedly Die In The Hands Of Veterinarian
TAMPA, Fla. – On July 22, two dog breeders sued a new veterinarian practicing emergency animal care at Veterinary Emergency Group located at 238 East Bearss Avenue in Tampa. The dog breeders claim they lost six of eight valuable English bulldog puppies in the hands
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three Disappeared
Retha Hiers, Donyelle Johnson and Margaret DashThe Charley Project. Margaret Dash, Retha Hiers, and Donyelle Johnson had never met, but they all have something in common. They all dated Cleveland Hill Jr., and they are all missing.
ABC Action News
Enjoy mochi donuts and Korean rice dogs at this new Tampa shop
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla—Mochinut Tampa is open for business! The donut company got its start in Hawaii and has various locations across the country and overseas, but this is one of the first shops to open in Tampa Bay. So what are mochi donuts? They are the perfect union of...
Longboat Observer
Communities focus on building homes for multigenerational living
Like thousands of Northeasterners, New Jersey resident Janice Markell thought her life plan might eventually take her to Florida. Someday. She just didn’t think it would happen so fast, in spring 2021, not long after she turned 60. And she never thought her Florida relocation would take place in a custom-built home designed to provide private quarters for three generations. There’s the middle generation — Markell, now 62, and her husband, Don Markell, 75. The couple is sandwiched by their son, Spencer Markell, 27, and Janice’s mom, Edna Smith, 92.
macaronikid.com
Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach
Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
Manatee County fire lieutenant donates kidney to Tampa nurse, wife of fellow firefighter
For firefighters, saving lives is part of the job, but one Tampa Bay area firefighter went above and beyond, giving a Tampa NICU nurse a second chance at life.
Flag flown in memory of local vets one too many in Tampa community, sparks controversy
Friends of three Lake Wales veterans who recently passed away want to fly an American flag over a club in their gated community, but their HOA decided against allowing that display in a third common area.
fox13news.com
Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle
TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
Palm Harbor rallies around community hero as she battles cancer
Palm Harbor rallies around community hero Casey Hunt — wife, mom, do-gooder — as she battles uterine cancer.
25+ Ideas for Labor Day in Tampa Bay!
Summer’s final long Labor Day weekend is in our sights. What will you do with...
Congrats Mama Beauty!
Congrats Mama Beauty! You gave birth to some out-of-this-world puppies! Everyone, say hello to The Guardians of the Galaxy gang. We are so glad they’re here and are healthy, but it adds to our growing number of mouths to feed. If you could donate supplies or funds to their care, it would be so very helpful!
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner. Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June
Tampa Bay News Wire
Integrative Healing at OM, LLC Presents Wellness Lecture: “Inflammation is Like a Raging Fire”
Spring Hill, Florida (August 11, 2022) – Integrative Healing at OM, LLC, will present a wellness lecture “Inflammation is Like a Raging Fire” on Thursday, September 1 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The lecture will be held at the Auditorium at the WellCome OM Integral Healing & Education Center, 4248 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill, Florida 34607. The lecture is being presented by Maria Scunziano-Singh, MD, NMD.
