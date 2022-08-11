ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion primary: Early voting begins Saturday; 20K voters have cast mail-in ballots

By By Joe Callahan, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4M5O_0hDiaY0p00

More than 20,000 Marion County voters had already cast mail-in ballots for the Aug. 23 primary election by mid-day Thursday, just two days before early voting sites open for eight consecutive days.

About a month ago, the Marion County election's office mailed out 67,086 ballots for residents to fill out. The ballots must be at the elections office by Aug. 23. Ballots can be dropped off at the Marion Supervisor of Elections Office by election day.

As of Thursday afternoon, 20,674 of those ballots have been returned, according to the online tally on Marion's election's page, votemarion.com. In 2018, during the last off-year primary, there were a total of a 23,321 mail-in votes.

State qualifying ends:School board incumbents King, Browning not running in 2022

Contractor error: Marion elections office resending about 176,000 voter info cards

2022 Election Preview:Florida House of Representatives contests in Marion County

Marion Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox said while Marion may receive more mail-in votes than it did in 2018, he still will be surprised if the the total voter turnout for the Aug. 23 primary tops 30%.

Wilcox compares off-year, or an election season when the president is not on the ballot, to other off-year elections, or apples to apples. Voter turnout during presidential elections usually tops 75%, while off-year turnouts are generally less than 35%.

"In 2018, it was 31.9%," said Wilcox, who was asked if this year's primary would reach that number. "I don't, unfortunately. I'm hoping it gets to the upper-20s, but I don't think we'll break 30. That would be nice. That would be great."

Wilcox pointed to the 2018 primary, which featured both the Democratic and Republican primaries for governor. This year, only the Democrats have a gubernatorial primary, with Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried battling out to face Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

Republicans lead Marion County with 46.4% of all voters, while Democrats have 29.4% and other parties, including Independents, have 24.2%.

"Back in 2018, the Democrats had Andrew Gillum and Gwen Graham, while the Republicans had Gov. DeSantis and Adam Putnam, on the primary ballot," Wilcox said. "Those were pretty good races."

But even with both of those races on the 2018 primary ballot, only 31.9% of all Marion voters went to the polls. Marion County has 266,967 registered voters. That means Wilcox believes fewer than 80,000 voters will cast votes in this year's primary.

Wilcox said the last day for residents to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Saturday, which is also the first day of early voting.

Requests for a mail-in ballot can be made by visiting www.VoteMarion.gov, by calling (352) 620-3290, or in person at the Marion Supervisor of Elections Office, 981 NE 16th St., Ocala.

Mail-in ballots must be signed by the voter and received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

When and where can I vote early?

Early voting in Marion County runs from Saturday, Aug. 13, to Saturday, Aug. 20. Nine locations will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on all eight days. Here are the locations

  • Election Center, 981 NE 16th St, Ocala.
  • Belleview Public Library, 13145 SE County Road 484, Belleview.
  • Deputy Brian Litz Building, 9048 SW State Road 200, Ocala
  • Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon
  • Forest Public Library, 905 S County Road 314A, Ocklawaha
  • Freedom Public Library, 5870 SW 95th St, Ocala
  • Reddick Community Center, 4345 NW 152nd St, Reddick
  • Silver Springs Shores Community Center, 590 Silver Road, Ocala
  • The Villages Mulberry Center, 8445 SE 156th Mulberry Lane, The Villages

Here are the candidates on the Aug. 23 primary ballot

Local elections:

• County Court Judge, Group 1 (Non-partisan): LeAnn Mackey-Barnes, Danielle B. Ruse, Renee Thompson.

• County Court Judge, Group 2 (Non-partisan): Lori Cotton, William Harris.

• County Commission, District 4 (Republican): Keith Poole (R), Rachel Sams (R), Carl Zalak III (R).

• School Board, District 2 (Non-partisan): Lori Conrad, Joseph Suranni.

• School Board, District 3 (Non-partisan): Eric Cummings, Steve Swett.

• School Board, District 5 (Non-partisan): Sarah James, Taylor Smith.

Legislative races:

State Representative, District 20: Open primary: Luis Antonio Miguel (R) and Bobby Payne (R).

State Representative, District 23: Open primary: Tod Cloud (R), Ralph E. Massullo Jr. (R), and Paul John Reinhardt (R).

United States Representative, District 3:

Republican primary: Manuel P. Asensio (R), Kat Cammack (R), Justin Waters (R),

Democratic primary: Danielle Hawk (D), Tom Wells (D).

Joe Callahan can be reached at (352) 817-1750 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews.

Comments / 0

Related
wmfe.org

As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views

Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE’s Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
Elections
City
Dunnellon, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Belleview, FL
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Keith Poole
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andrew Gillum
Person
Charlie Crist
villages-news.com

Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious

An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious. Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says casino would benefit Marion County

I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Republican Primaries#Primary Election#Registered Voters#School Board Election#Election Local#Elections Office
sltablet.com

Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Many in Citrus County can't afford doctor visit

There is no shortage of sick in Citrus County who have no health insurance, or if they do, they still can’t afford to see a doctor. According to Florida HealthCharts, which uses Department of Health data, 32 percent of Citrus County residents between the ages of 18-44 years did not see a doctor in 2019 because they could not afford the cost. It was nearly 30 percent for those 45-64 years old.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala officials envision golf carts tooling around downtown

Almost anywhere you go, golf carts are shuttling by like Fred Flintsone having a “yabba-dabba-do time” but without all the fancy footwork. The mini vehicles have surged in popularity both on and off the greens. Some drivers even trick their rides out with automobile- and truck-inspired grilles and other accessories.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner

Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy