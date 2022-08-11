TUPATALK: Slow start, keep battling

Just a few days into the fall season, many area teams have plunged into action.

Some haven’t carved out the kind of beginnings they had hoped for — but, gee whiz, the season is only three or four days old.

I still recall many years ago when Joe Gilbert’s softball team at Barnsdall High didn’t win a regular season game, or at least not until the end.

But, when the playoffs arrive, he navigated them to a district championship and they nearly won their regional.

Not that playoff success is the end-all, be-all of a high school season. I still believe the highest value of prep sports is price beyond wins and losses.

But, earning success — or at least competing well — is still the primary objective of each athlete and each team. It’s that pursuit of that desire that extends our effort, inspires us to improve and makes us stronger as athletes and individuals.

There’s a phrase in sports known as “winning ugly.” It suggests a team didn’t execute to its highest ability but still found a way to claw out the victory.

In reality, life is somewhat like that. Seldom do we get all green lights when we desperately need to arrive somewhere, or get an airplane seat next to a skinny person, or get enough extra meat on our pizza or go outside in our grubby, inside clothes and not see a neighbor smiling at us.

But, we just learn from some of our adversity, if we can, and keep pushing through with the best effort we can in any situation.

My advice to the fall teams off to disappointing starts is to continue to believe in your ability to compete for wins, to work to get better, to focus more on getting the details right and to keep battling hard. Then, win or lose, at least you’ll be on higher ground of toward your potential — which is always the right direction.