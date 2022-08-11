ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time

There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

How Revolut Will Launch New Crypto Platform, Cyprus Grants Authorization

Per a report from Atlfi, fintech company Revolut will be able to offer more crypto products to its customers. The one-stop app for “all things money” has been granted authorization to offer crypto products by the Cyprus’ Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC). According to the report, this...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

Is Runfy Token The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 like Solana?

One of the areas of the international banking business that is expanding the fastest is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the next big thing in the finance sector, even though several nations have outright banned some or all of these currencies. There are many different reasons why people invest in...
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Solana (SOL) Way Ahead of Ethereum (ETH) in One On-Chain Metric, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst says Solana (SOL) is showing promise as it leads Ethereum (ETH) in one critical on-chain metric. In a new strategy session, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s got his eye on data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen showing Solana with exponentially more transactions per day than Ethereum.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Currency#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Decentraland#The Mki Token#Mki#Dao
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
France
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Walmart
Country
China
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Will Beat Gold As Store Of Value, MicroStrategy CEO Says

Bitcoin always has big names behind its back, and – why not?. According to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, the emergence of Bitcoin as an investment could herald the end of gold as an asset class in the long run. Saylor, the outgoing CEO of MicroStrategy and a crypto bull,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Are Monero and PrivaCrip a Solution To Issues Of Crypto Giants Like Solana?

Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and continuous innovation in the industry, there are several serious issues that plague the crypto world, including security, privacy, and processing speed. There are many hacks being reported frequently, which really lowers the trust in certain platforms and cryptocurrencies, especially for crypto newbies. However,...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Japanese Bank to Offer Customers $XRP or $BTC Rewards in New Campaign

Popular Japanese bank Shinsei Bank is set to start offering customers rewards in $XRP or $BTC as part of a new campaign that is running from August 10 until October 31. Rewards in the campaign can go up to 8,000 Japanese Yen worth around $60 at the time of writing.
MARKETS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform

Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

Kraken vs. Coinbase: Which Should You Use?

Kraken and Coinbase are among the biggest crypto exchanges out there. Based in the US, Kraken and Coinbase are global crypto exchanges providing crypto buying, selling, and trading services. This article compares Kraken and Coinbase with the intention of helping you decide which best suits your purpose. Kraken Overview. Kraken...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy