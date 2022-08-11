Read full article on original website
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time
There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
How Revolut Will Launch New Crypto Platform, Cyprus Grants Authorization
Per a report from Atlfi, fintech company Revolut will be able to offer more crypto products to its customers. The one-stop app for “all things money” has been granted authorization to offer crypto products by the Cyprus’ Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC). According to the report, this...
Is Runfy Token The Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022 like Solana?
One of the areas of the international banking business that is expanding the fastest is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the next big thing in the finance sector, even though several nations have outright banned some or all of these currencies. There are many different reasons why people invest in...
Are Monero and PrivaCrip a Solution To Issues Of Crypto Giants Like Solana?
Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and continuous innovation in the industry, there are several serious issues that plague the crypto world, including security, privacy, and processing speed. There are many hacks being reported frequently, which really lowers the trust in certain platforms and cryptocurrencies, especially for crypto newbies. However,...
Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform
Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
Bitcoin Will Beat Gold As Store Of Value, MicroStrategy CEO Says
Bitcoin always has big names behind its back, and – why not?. According to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, the emergence of Bitcoin as an investment could herald the end of gold as an asset class in the long run. Saylor, the outgoing CEO of MicroStrategy and a crypto bull,...
What Is The Ethereum Goeril Testnet? And Why Is Ethereum And HUH Token Turning To Proof-of-Stake?
The Ethereum Goeril Testnet went live today, in the blockchains groundbreaking move to shift their network to the Proof-of-Stake validation system. This shift, which will culminate in The Merge later this year, will see the Ethereum (ETH) network leave the Proof-of-Work system it was initially founded on, stating its reasons for doing so to be due to the new system’s improved scalability, transaction times, and energy usage.
Email Marketing Service MailChimp Shuts Down Crypto Customers
Crypto companies have usually been the victims of corporate crackdowns over the years. The same is now the case with one of the largest email marketing services in the world. Earlier this week, some notable crypto companies and service providers took to Twitter to air their grievances with Mailchimp. The problem? Closure of their accounts without any prior warning.
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Rule The Industry In The Next 5 Years: Klangaverse, The Sandbox and Decentraland
One big knock in the digital space is that investors can put everything on the blockchain and gain massive profits. Due to its high volatility and sudden price hikes, many rags to riches stories are attached to cryptocurrency. The high volatility can turn the market upside down, and there are...
Australian Regulators Raise Concern Over Investment In Unregulated Crypto Assets
The number of cryptocurrency investors is drastically increasing. It could have been positive action, but considering the look of the digital market, it is rather alarming. The report from Australia’s financial services regulator cited that the increase became notable in the heat of the global pandemic. To this effect,...
GNOX (GNOX) ICO Sell-out Shows Bullish Demand Like Elrond (EGLD) and Aave (AAVE)
Gnox, a decentralized finance project that allows users to earn a passive income simply by buying and holding its token, has officially sold out its ICO. Its ICO was met with overwhelming demand, with investors eager to get their hands on the platform’s native token, GNOX. The success of...
Upgrade Your Crypto Wallet For Larger Profits: Supontis Token, Solana, and Near Protocol
One of the ways to scale your crypto earnings is to hold onto a coin whose value goes up exponentially. What’s even better is holding onto numerous coins whose value scale. Diversifying your wallet is not always easy to achieve considering how hard it is to select the right coins. Take a look at some coins you can purchase and add to your wallet today.
Revolutux And Shiba Inu Are Two Low-Price Altcoins To Invest In Over The Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter sets in, many investors wonder if any opportunities remain in the market. One area that continues to offer potential is altcoins. While Bitcoin has grabbed most of the headlines in recent years, there are several other cryptocurrencies that have shown promise. Revolutux coin is one of those altcoins. As the market adjusts to the crypto winter, the Revolutux coin is positioning itself as a serious contender in the altcoin space.
How To Make Your Project Go Viral In The Crypto Industry
With the sheer amount of crypto projects entering the market every day, it is easy for a project to be swept to the wayside amidst the waves of content for users and investors to explore. Therefore, new crypto projects need to make a statement and make themselves heard amongst the...
Why Justin Sun Was Blocked From This Ethereum DeFi Protocol
Diplomat and founder of the TRON network, Justin Sun, confirmed that one of his addresses was blocked from using the Ethereum decentralize finance (DeFi) protocol Aave. Via Twitter, Sun claimed that he received 0.1 ETH from Tornado Cash leading to his address being added and blocked by the protocol. Justin...
Meme coins: Can Mehracki Be The Next Dogecoin, or Shiba Inu?
Have you come across funny photos or videos while surfing the internet? Yes, they’re called “Memes”. When used on the cryptocurrency blockchain, they are called memecoins. Since the success of these meme coins is based on press endorsements, celebrity influencing, hype, and FOMO, their value fluctuates depending on market interest.
PicPay Has Launched A Crypto Exchange In Collaboration With Paxos
Brazil’s prominent payment app PicPay has decided to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies by teaming up with crypto exchange Paxos. With this integration Paxos will be facilitating users to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum. PicPay has officially announced via their blog post that client shall be able to buy,...
RoboApe and Cardano: Altcoins Ready To Soar Higher in 2022
In the cryptocurrency market, there are countless altcoins that you may choose from and add to your investment portfolio at any moment. If you’re looking for new investment options, you shouldn’t miss out on these two excellent cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 – Cardano and RoboApe (RBA).
India’s Federal Agency ED Froze Crypto Exchange Vauld’s Assets Worth $46 Million
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze assets amounting to $46 Million belonging to Vauld which is a cryptocurrency exchange. In Vauld’s press release, the company stated that it disagreed with the claims made by ED on Vauld’s KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) procedures. These assets...
Coins To Survive The Bear Market With Petrousus, Dogecoin, and Quant!
The coin market has entered the process of expansion with the investors who have been involved in the market recently. In the market, which has seen a wave of uncertainty for a while, a large upward wave is expected with the disappearance of this uncertainty. In this period, which creates a buying opportunity for investors, an increase in coin prices can already be seen. In this period, which has remarkable data for altcoins, there is great investor interest in newly developed projects. The Petrousus (PSUS) ecosystem is one of the ecosystems that attracted the attention of investors in this period.
