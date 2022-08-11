Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: Taste Leesburg
The Town of Leesburg’s celebration of local food, beer, wine, and music brought a large crowd to the historic district Saturday night. The Taste Leesburg event featured more than 65 booths, with area restaurants, food trucks, and vendors offering a variety of menu options.
loudounnow.com
Fridge Causes Lucketts House Fire, Displacing Four
A house fire Friday in Lucketts displaced a family of four and their two pets. Friday afternoon, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting a fire in the garage of their home on Spinks Ferry Road. Fire and rescue crews from Lucketts, Leesburg, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Ashburn, and Frederick County, MD responded along with numerous command officers.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Plea
A Loudoun County murder trial that was expected to last for three weeks ended quickly when the suspect pleaded guilty to eight felony charges during the first day of testimony. Gavin Collins, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and firearm violations in connection with the July 8, 2020, fatal...
loudounnow.com
Herndon Man Charged in Suspected DWI Crash
A suspected DWI driver was arrested near South Riding on Thursday night after his vehicle caught fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area at 9:17 p.m. Aug. 11 for a report of a two-vehicle crash where the striking vehicle had left the scene. Responding deputies found a vehicle with significant damage and occupied by three people. One was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
