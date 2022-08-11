A suspected DWI driver was arrested near South Riding on Thursday night after his vehicle caught fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area at 9:17 p.m. Aug. 11 for a report of a two-vehicle crash where the striking vehicle had left the scene. Responding deputies found a vehicle with significant damage and occupied by three people. One was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

