Heather Locklear’s Daughter: Meet Model’s Only Child, Ava Locklear

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ava Locklear is the spitting image of her mom Heather Locklear. The legendary actress was a staple of 80s and 90s television, known for her roles on shows like Melrose Place. Throughout her career, Heather, 60, has only had one child: Ava, 24. Now an adult, Ava looks just like her star mama, and she’s even taken after her a little bit in terms of modeling and acting. Find out everything you need to know about Ava Locklear here!

Heather and Ava posed for a photo at the ‘Scary Movie 5’ premiere. (Shutterstock)

Ava’s dad is a rock legend

While Ava’s mom is a major film and TV star, her dad is also an iconic musician: Richie Sambora, 63. While Heather was a star in a bunch of movies and TV shows, her dad wow-ed audiences as the lead guitarist for Bon Jovi for about 30 years. Richie and Heather tied the knot in 1994, but they split up in 2006, before their divorce was finalized the following year. The couple welcomed their daughter in 1997.

She’s borrowed from her mom’s closet

The mother-daughter duo smile at the ‘Twilight’ premiere. (Shutterstock)

While it’s no secret that Ava looks so much like her mother, she’s also shown that she’s totally happy to borrow style from her mom! She’s joked about taking t-shirts from her mom’s closet on social media, sharing a photo of herself rocking a vintage Bon Jovi shirt from her mom in May 2020. In the Instagram caption, she joked about borrowing the t-shirt from Heather. “I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet),” she wrote.

She studied psychology in college

While she may share her mom’s great looks, Ava has shown that she’s interested in taking a different career path than Heather. She announced via Instagram that she graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a B.A. in psychology and a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies in May 2020. She’s also getting a Master’s Degree. She announced that she was going to attend the University of Southern California for grad school to study Marriage and Family Therapy.

She’s dabbled in acting

Even though she’s pursuing a career in psychology, Ava has also done a little bit of acting work under both her mom and dad’s surnames. She appeared in the TV shows Fresh Off the Boat and Good Luck Charlie, as well as the movies This is 40 and A Dark Foe. More recently, she’s also appeared in the upcoming short Room 13, according to IMDb.

Heather poses with Ava at the premiere of ‘This is 40,’ which her daughter had a role in. (Shutterstock)

Ava opened up about being an actress in a 2019 interview with Wingman magazine. “When I took acting classes I really knew that I found what I wanted to do. It was always entertainment, but finally, I narrowed it down, and really, I’ve known since I was about seven years old,” she said.

She has a boyfriend

Ava regularly shares her amazing outfits on Instagram, but she also frequently posts photos with her boyfriend Tyler Farrar. While it’s not clear how long they’ve been dating, she seems to have posted her earliest photo with him back in March 2019. They seem to still be going strong, with Ava sharing a photo of the pair on vacation in San Francisco in May 2022.

She has an Instagram for aesthetics

Heather and Ava smile at a screening of’Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.’ (Shutterstock)

While Ava’s main Instagram account is filled with amazing photos of her with family and friends, plus great outfits. She also has an alternative account, where she shares “Aesthetically pleasing content that makes me smile,” as she put it in her bio. The account, called October the 4th (which is her birthday), features a variety of different photos, ranging from picturesque sunsets to photos of her in excellent settings.

Comments / 14

Helix Moore
2d ago

Pretty but no where near her mother's beauty. Google a young Heather Locklear. She'll blow your mind

Reply(2)
8
Citizen Z
3d ago

Her name is Ava Sambora. A news outlet that can't even get a name right 🤦‍♀️

Reply(1)
9
