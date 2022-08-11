Related
LSU QB Myles Brennan not at practice; reportedly stepping away from football
Zachary 4-star S Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
LSU coach Brian Kelly radio show moves to Thursday nights
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Private Redhawks
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indoor mask mandate returns to Southern University for fall semester
Southern University reconsiders mask mandate
Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana competes for Ms. Wheelchair America
Iberville Parish school year in full swing
IN THIS ARTICLE
First day for Southern University Jags, leaders talk campus safety & COVID protocols
EBRPSS Supt. Dr. Sito Narcisse gives ‘State of the Schools’ address
Hot, mainly dry for now but storms return later in the week
First ‘Sunflower Garden’ revealed on empty lot in Mid-City
RELATED PEOPLE
Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?
Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit
Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol
Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight
Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital
I-12 East reopens after earlier crash
LSP chase ends in Pointe Coupee Parish; 2 Miss. armed robbery suspects arrested
Flood threat continues into weekend
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0