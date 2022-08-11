ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Zachary 4-star S Kylin Jackson commits to LSU

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - In the last week, LSU head coach Brian Kelly and his staff landed a total of three very talented commitments from the Baton Rouge area for the class of 2023. First, it was Catholic High’s Shelton Sampson, then Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins, and on Saturday, Aug. 13,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU coach Brian Kelly radio show moves to Thursday nights

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU football’s weekly, The Brian Kelly Show, will move to Thursday nights this year. The show makes its 2022 debut on Thursday, Aug. 25, running 13 consecutive weeks, reportedly. A new feature for The Brian Kelly Show will be an interview with a former player...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Private Redhawks

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp sent the crew on a trip on Friday, Aug. 12, to Central Private, where a longtime Parkview Baptist assistant coach is now taking over the Redhawk program. BJ Wilson had been on the Parkview staff since 2008, before making his way to Central...
CENTRAL, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Southern University reconsiders mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is walking back an earlier announcement about masks on campus. After further review, a university spokesperson says masks will no longer be mandated at most Southern University System campuses across Louisiana. However, the spokesperson says masks are still strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Iberville Parish school year in full swing

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Fall semester is in full swing for pretty much all K-12 students and teachers in Baton Rouge. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. You can learn more information about the school year here.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Hot, mainly dry for now but storms return later in the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure ridging in from the west will continue to produce hot and mainly dry weather across our area over the next couple of days. Most stay dry through the morning, with only isolated showers and t-storms expected by the afternoon. Highs today will top...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

First ‘Sunflower Garden’ revealed on empty lot in Mid-City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first ‘Blight to Bright’ Sunflower Garden was revealed Saturday in Mid-City. It was made possible because of the work by local business owner and community leader, Tara Wicker, in collaboration with Mid City business owners and community volunteers. The new garden is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Jayden Daniels
WAFB

Following the attack of a woman, BREC Parks beef up patrol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in broad daylight, at a BREC park here in Baton Rouge. Authorities tell us this happened last Wednesday, at the forest community park on South Harrells Ferry Rd. People like Korrin Jones, who visits the park...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical moisture lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to another day of fairly widespread showers and t-storms. Rain chances will run 70% to 80% today, with highs again being held down in the upper 80s by the cloud cover and rainfall. We’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight. Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane. Arrest documents show the victim called emergency workers and said his brother shot...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Flood threat continues into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deep tropical moisture is forecast to remain over top of the Baton Rouge metro area through at least Saturday. This will cause a continuation of the nuisance-type flood threat for the area through at least Saturday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the area under...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

