Ames PD release name of ISU student found dead in apartment

By Natasha Keicher
 3 days ago

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department has released the name of the Iowa State University student who was found dead at an apartment complex.

Ames Police investigating death of Iowa State University student

Emma Timmer, 20, of Ames has been identified as the student who was found dead at the 425 Welch Ave. apartments on Wednesday.

According to the police department, Emma lived at the apartment complex in unit 303, but was found in unit 203.

Investigators are still waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The Ames Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Emma’s death.

