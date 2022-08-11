ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Austin Bulldog

Commissioners opt for tougher Central Health audit

Order for scope of work will be finalized with staff before the Commissioners Court votes on issuing a request for proposals. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to stick with the original proposal for an independent third-party performance audit of Central Health. Even Commissioner Ann Howard, who had...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Central Health’s quest for Medical School accountability blocked by 2014 agreement

Board of Managers can’t get details on healthcare services medical school provides to patients at or below 200 percent of federal poverty level. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously July 26th to require that Central Health undergo an unprecedented independent performance audit. Commissioners voted again August 2nd to go with the tougher of two proposals for the scope of that audit.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Commissioners order Central Health performance audit

Independent audit would determine what healthcare services needy Travis County patients got in return for $280 million in taxpayer money given to UT Dell Medical School. The Travis County Commissioners Court last evening voted 5-0 to unanimously approve Commissioner Margaret Gomez’s motion to order that Central Health undergo an independent performance audit and pay for it.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
The Austin Bulldog

The Austin Bulldog

Austin, TX
137
Followers
129
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Nonprofit investigative reporting in the public interest

 http://www.theaustinbulldog.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy