Read full article on original website
Related
D3 candidate Delgado disqualified but seeks reinstatement
Felony conviction in 2007 bars Bertha Delgado from running for a city council seat, but she says she is seeking restoration of her rights. Bertha Marie Rendon Delgado, 41, has been notified by the City of Austin that her application for a place on the ballot has been rejected because of a felony conviction.
Commissioners opt for tougher Central Health audit
Order for scope of work will be finalized with staff before the Commissioners Court votes on issuing a request for proposals. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to stick with the original proposal for an independent third-party performance audit of Central Health. Even Commissioner Ann Howard, who had...
Central Health’s quest for Medical School accountability blocked by 2014 agreement
Board of Managers can’t get details on healthcare services medical school provides to patients at or below 200 percent of federal poverty level. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously July 26th to require that Central Health undergo an unprecedented independent performance audit. Commissioners voted again August 2nd to go with the tougher of two proposals for the scope of that audit.
Commissioners order Central Health performance audit
Independent audit would determine what healthcare services needy Travis County patients got in return for $280 million in taxpayer money given to UT Dell Medical School. The Travis County Commissioners Court last evening voted 5-0 to unanimously approve Commissioner Margaret Gomez’s motion to order that Central Health undergo an independent performance audit and pay for it.
The Austin Bulldog
Austin, TX
137
Followers
129
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
Nonprofit investigative reporting in the public interesthttp://www.theaustinbulldog.org
Comments / 0