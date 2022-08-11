Matt Carpenter has plenty of history with the St. Louis Cardinals. Could he return to the team in 2023 after reviving his career with the New York Yankees?. Selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB draft, the Cardinals were the only franchise that Carpenter knew through the first 11 seasons of his big league career. However, after a three-year span between 2019 and 2021 where Carpenter slashed just .203/.325/.346 in 910 plate appearances, Carpenter and the Cardinals parted ways as he chose free agency before the 2022 campaign.

