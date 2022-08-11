ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy killed in SW Denver died of gunshot, stab and blunt force injuries

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — The 14-year-old boy killed near the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver on Monday afternoon died of a gunshot wound, multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries, the office of the medical examiner said Thursday.

Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon, who would have turned 15 on Wednesday, was found dead near a baseball field at the rec center at 9200 West Saratoga Place, in southwest Denver, around 1:15 p.m. Monday, police said Wednesday.

A Denver Police Department spokesperson said on Wednesday that officers found trauma on Aragon’s body but said he would not elaborate. He said the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner would release the teenager’s cause and manner of death.

Denver police looking for information about murder of 14-year-old boy

The Denver OME said Thursday morning Aragon’s manner of death was homicide and his cause of death was “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries with a gunshot wound.”

DPD spokesperson Doug Schepman said Wednesday Aragon did not live in the area and that investigators had not figured out the connection to the rec center. He said police believe he was killed in the place his body was found.

Schepman said investigators were looking for more leads in the case and potentially any surveillance video from homes close to the rec center. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers sent out a bulletin calling for anyone with more information about Aragon’s murder to call 720-913-7867.

Denver police spokesperson discusses murder of 14-year-old boy

