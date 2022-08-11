Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
411mania.com
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attended Metallica Concert This Weekend
They may be busy these days running WWE, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took some time to rock out this past weekend. A user on Twitter captured a photo of the pair attending the Metallica and Greta Van Fleet show in Pittsburgh last night.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It
Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
411mania.com
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
411mania.com
Goldberg Discusses His Issues With Chris Jericho, Says He Never Hurt Him
In the latest episode of Talk is Jericho (via Fightful, Goldberg spoke with Chris Jericho about their issues in WCW and Goldberg said he still never tried to hurt Jericho. Here are highlights:. Jericho on the issues between them: “The WCW thing we were doing, I was trying to get...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
ComicBook
Will Eric Bischoff Come Back to WWE to Work Under Triple H?
Eric Bischoff has been brought in to work with WWE multiple times since WCW folded back in 2001. The latest example came in June 2019 when he was hired as the new Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown. The arrangement was short-lived and by mid-October, he was booted from his position (and the company) while Bruce Prichard stepped in. The WWE Creative team has seen a seismic change over the past month with Vince McMahon departing from the company amid a multi-million-dollar scandal and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as both Head of Creative and Talent Relations.
411mania.com
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
411mania.com
MLW Cancels TV Taping In El Paso, Event Is Now A House Show
PWInsider reports that MLW has cancelled their upcoming TV taping in El Paso, TX, and the event will now be a house show instead. MLW’s Jared St. Laurent sent an email to talent that will no longer be brought in, telling them about the news. This will let them find other bookings for that date. The email said the “lucha promoter” would not bring in as many MLW talent as originally promised so the taping at Austin High School was cancelled. St. Laurent added that talents pulled from the show could get half pay “as a token of our appreciation as I know it’s been very frustrating having the schedule change this summer while we continue to finalize the new TV deal.”
411mania.com
Backstage Update on MLW TV Tapings Will Resume
– As previously reported, MLW cancelled its planned TV taping in El Paso, Texas that was scheduled for August 27, and the event is now expected to be a house show instead. Fightful Select has an update on the event cancellation and MLW’s future plans. Per the report, MLW...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Agrees With Recent Speculation That Some AEW Talent May Return To WWE
Matt Hardy sees Triple H taking over WWE as a positive for pro wrestling. The older Hardy brother is in agreement with AEW President Tony Khan, who told SportsGrid that he is all for positive free agency in pro wrestling and welcomes the opportunity for better competition. "The challenge would...
ewrestlingnews.com
Postponed Jeff Hardy Hearing Gets Official Date
It was reported that the scheduled pre-trial hearing for Jeff Hardy was pushed back sixty days at the request of the star’s legal team. According to Pwinsider, the pre-trial will now be set for October 19th. Hardy was arrested back in June for a DUI and has been suspended indefinitely without pay by AEW. Tony Khan has stated that Hardy won’t return until he completes treatment and can maintain his sobriety.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
411mania.com
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence
We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
411mania.com
Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Roman Reigns is currently not booked for WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on October 8. This means if WWE is planning a match between Reigns and Karrion Kross, as hinted on last week’s Smackdown, it’s unlikely for that show. If the company...
