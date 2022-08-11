ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundless Ocean books Irish Champion Stakes ticket

 3 days ago
Boundless Ocean booked an Irish Champion Stakes tilt as he made virtually every yard in the Bahrain Turf Club Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown.

Winner of the Meld Stakes at this track in July, Jim Bolger’s charge was sent off the 11-8 favourite and travelled nicely for Kevin Manning at the head of affairs.

Juncture and Colin Keane put down a stern challenge, but the market leader always looked to hold the upper hand, finishing three-quarters of a length to the good as he recorded back-to-back Group Three victories.

“He’s obviously very versatile. He would need pace at a mile, but he’s happy to do his own thing when he doesn’t get it,” said Bolger.

“He loves it, he’s a big horse and he’ll be an improver. We’ll go for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes next.

“The owner is from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and it’s his first horse in Ireland, the first of many hopefully.

“He was bought specifically for the February meeting in Saudi Arabia and depending on how he gets on when he goes out there it will either be the Saudi Cup or one of the lesser races. Hopefully the Saudi Cup.”

Point King (8-11 favourite) continued his marked progression with victory in the Listed Jockey Club of Turkey Vinnie Roe Stakes.

The Bolger-trained Manu Et Corde led until turning in, where Bluegrass and the eventual winner loomed strongly. Bluegrass dropped away soon after, but Joseph O’Brien’s Point King really put his best foot forward in the hands of Shane Crosse to beat Simply Glorious by a ready two and a quarter lengths.

Assistant trainer Brendan Powell said: “He’s gone up another furlong in trip and Shane said it was a good strong gallop all the way.

“He said what he liked about him was that he’s usually had to be hard on him to win, but today he actually quickened up from two out and he was just hands and heels and waving the whip at him in the last furlong.

“He’s improving all the time and seems to go on this sort of ground as well. He’s a big horse, but he floats on it.”

Paddy Power gave the winner a 14-1 for the Melbourne Cup, and Powell added: “I don’t know where he goes from here, that’ll be up to Joseph.

“He’s the most relaxed horse and he’s the same at home. You wouldn’t know what’s left in the tank.”

