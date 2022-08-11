NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Unionized employees of MASS MoCA voted by a 96 percent vote to engage in a one-day work stoppage on Aug. 19, 2022. Employees will be picketing the museum all day and asking visitors to express support for a fair contract for staff. The employees’ union, part of Local 2110 UAW, was formed in April of 2021 and has been in bargaining for the first union contract since last summer.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO