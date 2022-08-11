Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Repair Operations on I-90 Week of Aug. 15
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight guardrail repair operations and daytime bridge repair work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee and Becket. The overnight guardrail repairs will take place from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
iBerkshires.com
MVP Grant Funds Flood Resiliency in Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Community partners gathered at the Churchill Brook culvert on Hancock Road on Thursday to highlight flood mitigation efforts assisted by the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program grant. To date, the state program has awarded more than $5 million to the region and the work has been done...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Road-Stream Management Plan Available
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), in partnership with the town of Great Barrington, has produced a Road-Stream Crossing Management Plan that identifies the highest priority road-stream crossing replacement projects in Great Barrington. This document is a guide for how road infrastructure projects should be designed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Hotels Sold for $38M
LENOX, Mass. — Two Lenox hotels on the Pittsfield Lenox Road have been acquired by a Denver hospitality company in a deal for $38 million. Mission Hill Hospitality, a KSL Capital Partners portfolio company, closed the sales on Aug. 11 for the Courtyard by Marriot Lenox and Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox from Toole Lodging Group.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Economic Recovery Program Announces Fall Offerings
BERKSHIRE COUNTY — 1Berkshire, in partnership with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and with support from the United States Economic Development Administration, has announced a third slate of technical assistance offerings of the Berkshire Economic Recovery Program (BERP). The series continues with returning and new offerings including "It’s Time to...
iBerkshires.com
Mass MoCA Workers to Strike on Aug. 19
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Unionized employees of MASS MoCA voted by a 96 percent vote to engage in a one-day work stoppage on Aug. 19, 2022. Employees will be picketing the museum all day and asking visitors to express support for a fair contract for staff. The employees’ union, part of Local 2110 UAW, was formed in April of 2021 and has been in bargaining for the first union contract since last summer.
iBerkshires.com
Jewish Federation, BNRC to Host Events Aug. 18 and 25
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host two upcoming programs with the Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC): A presentation on Thursday, August 18 at 10:45 a.m., at Knesset Israel, Pittsfield and a nature walk at Parson's Marsh in Lenox on Thursday, August 25 at 10:45 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Planning Board Seeks Input on Short-Term Rental Proposal
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board last week laid out its initial thinking about a potential short-term rental bylaw that it wants to bring to town meeting as early as May. As articulated at its Aug. 9 meeting, the board's goal is to allow residents and part-time residents to...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Announces 40 under Forty Winners
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold its annual 40 Under Forty awards celebration on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on the BCC Main Campus, in the new One Stop Enrollment Center. Tickets are $65 and are available at www.berkshirecc.edu/40underforty. 40 Under Forty honors...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Police Offering Citizen Police Academy
DALTON, Mass. — The Dalton Police Department is offering its Citizen’s Police Academy, starting Sept. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and continuing every Tuesday after until Nov. 29. The academy offers residents an opportunity to see first-hand the inner workings of law enforcement and the departments that serve their surrounding communities. Topics include Basic Law and Procedure, Drug Identification, Evidence & Finger printing, Motor Vehicle Stops, Forensic Investigations, and much more.
iBerkshires.com
Return to Normalcy Makes Pittsfield COVID Rates Rise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A return to normalcy has caused COVID-19 cases to rise in the city but health officials are not alarmed. During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi compared metrics from this summer and last summer. On Monday the percent positivity rate was 12.5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iBerkshires.com
W.E.B Du Bois Center to Host Elizabeth Freeman Roundtable
SHEFFIELD, Mass. — The W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy of Great Barrington will present a roundtable discussion on the life and legacy of Elizabeth Freeman, the first enslaved African American to successfully sue for her freedom in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The roundtable will take place...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13s Go to 2-0 at World Series
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Christian Barry hit an RBI triple in a three-run second inning Sunday, and the Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars defeated the Virginia State Champions, 4-1, at the World Series. Pittsfield improved to 2-0 with two games remaining in round-robin pool play at the event. They...
Comments / 0