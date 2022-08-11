Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. As of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien said at...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Stormwater Project to Boost Water Quality
YARMOUTH – A local environmental official highlighted a stormwater assessment that will boost water quality in Yarmouth and help reduce beach closures. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb said his groupwill work with Yarmouth to identify sites that are contributing stormwater to waterways and select locations for “green infrastructure.”
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
capecod.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
travelawaits.com
16 Scenic Stops Along The Beautiful Cape Cod Rail Trail
Walk, bike, or run — the Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is a beautiful way to see the real Cape Cod. It traverses through six towns (Yarmouth, Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wellfleet). The week of July 4th is a time when Cape Cod, lovingly referred to as...
capecod.com
Chatham to Hold Meeting on Wetland Protection Changes
CHATHAM – Chatham’s Conservation Commission is hosting a public hearing as the group prepares possible revisions to the town’s Wetland Protection Regulations. The commission’s proposed revisions include changes to regulations on adjacent upland resource areas. The group may also add new sections on landscape standards, mitigation...
capecod.com
Barnstable County to Hold Meetings on Substance Use Data
BARNSTABLE – Two “kick-off” meetings are being held by Barnstable County in September to collect data that will be used for an updated baseline assessment of substance use on Cape Cod. The assessment will update the region’s data on substance use. It will cover harm reduction, youth...
capecod.com
Wareham firefighters extinguish fully involved camper blaze
WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Responding units were Engine 5, Engine 3, and Car 5.
capecod.com
New details: Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham
EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reports that at 8:15 PM Sunday, they received a 911 call at 50 Ridge Road for a fire in the basement. Initial crews were met by the tenants who stated there was an explosion in the basement and then the smoke detectors started going off. They were able to evacuate safely prior to the arrival of the first crew. Once entry was made a well involved fire was found in the basement and quickly extinguished. Extensive overhaul was completed and all crews were cleared in 2 hours. Harwich and Wellfleet crews assisted at the scene and Dennis and Yarmouth covered the Eastham station. The cause appears electrical in nature. The tenants were able to relocate to temporary housing.
capecod.com
Updated 10 AM Monday: Body of one of two men missing in water off “Jaws Bridge” in Edgartown still missing
EDGARTOWN – Emergency officials responded to a report of several people in the water off Edgartown shortly after 11 PM Sunday. The incident unfolded off Seaview Avenue at the “Big Bridge”, officially known as the American Legion Memorial Bridge but better known as the “Jaws Bridge” after a memorable scene from the 1975 blockbuster was filmed there. Initial reports say four people were in the water. Two men were still unaccounted for. Emergency responders from both Edgartown and Oak Bluffs as well as Coast Guard vessels and a helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod were all working to the scene.
nypressnews.com
Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard beaches close to swimming after shark sightings: Great white spotted 25 yards from shore
Shark spotters have sure been busy these last few weeks along the Cape and Islands, including over the weekend as several shark alerts lit up the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app. Multiple great white shark sightings continued to trigger beach closures on Sunday. Two beaches on Martha’s Vineyard...
capecod.com
Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne
BOURNE – On Monday, August 15th, as part of the continuing pavement upgrades being made to Route 3, the contractor will be closing the Route 3 Southbound On/Off ramps. These will include the ramp exiting Route 3 just prior to the Sagamore Bridge and the ramp leading to the Sagamore Bridge from the Scenic Highway. Detours will be in place but plan accordingly as they will involve extended travel distances.
capecod.com
Four Dolphins Released Off Provincetown After Stranding
PROVINCETOWN – International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) rescuers were able to release four common dolphins back to the sea after a recent stranding. First reports of the animals being close to shore came on Wednesday, August 10 in Provincetown. IFAW officials stated multiple acts of human interference on...
capecod.com
Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
Provincetown making progress, but sewer emergency is not over
"Without absolute cooperation the emergency conditions will take longer to resolve." As a result of restrictions put in place Thursday after calling a sewer emergency, Provincetown has improved its wastewater situation, officials say — but it is not yet resolved, and the sewer emergency remains in place indefinitely. Issues...
Friday update out of Provincetown after sewer emergency remains in place
Crews worked endlessly through the night getting the vacuum line on Bradford Street up and running in Provincetown as the Cape Cod community is nearing the 24-hour mark of a sewer emergency. “We continue to make progress and we are moving in the right direction,” said Town Manager Alex Morse....
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line
WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Plymouth Harbormaster assists in rescue of two people after their boat capsizes
PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth Harbormaster crew responded to a capsized vessel with 2 people in the water this morning in the area of Stage Point. A quick acting Good Samaritan rescued the two people, provided dry clothes and a ride back to the boat ramp. Cape Wide News was...
capecod.com
Cape Cod 5 to Expand with Two Plymouth Locations
PLYMOUTH – Cape Cod 5 recently announced that it will open two new locations in Plymouth next year. “The addition of these new locations emphasizes Cape Cod 5’s continued and expanded commitment to serving Plymouth and the surrounding area,” CEO Matt Burke said. Both locations will offer...
Here’s Why This Massachusetts Town Was Banned From Using the Bathroom
While residents in New Hampshire have experienced a few blackouts this summer due to wind and overworked power grids, it appears Massachusetts is now facing a brownout. This week, Provincetown declared a "Sewer Emergency." No, that’s not a Ninja Turtles videogame – it’s a measure that banned people from washing...
