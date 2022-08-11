The qualifying offer has impacted the free-agent market for the last 10 offseasons, but it wasn’t clear if there would be an 11th as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association engaged in labor talks last winter. When the lockout was over and the new collective bargaining agreement was finally settled, one sticking point remained — the implementation of an international player draft. If the union agreed to this draft, the league would have agreed to scrap the qualifying-offer system altogether.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO