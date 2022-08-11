ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

ClutchPoints

3 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cardinals must make

The St. Louis Cardinals had a hectic 2022 MLB trade deadline. They were one of the last teams in the running for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but they ended up getting outbid by the San Diego Padres. Even though they didn't come away with Soto, there's no denying that the Cardinals had a solid trade
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence

What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece

Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn't mean players and teams aren't preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals: Baseball America rankings reason for excitement

Baseball America recently updated its prospect rankings. The top four provide reason for Cardinals fans to be excited for the future. Randy Flores pitched parts of five seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals, compiling a 4.35 ERA in 178 innings pitched. He was often steady, dependable, reliable. But it’s becoming...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

5 takeaways from Cardinals series win over the Brewers

The St. Louis Cardinals remain atop the NL Central after a dramatic Sunday winner for the Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals took two of three over the Brewers to keep possession of first place in the NL Central standings. The Cardinals won Friday 3-1. They lost Saturday 3-2....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade

Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees' talks with the
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Forecasting the 2022-23 qualifying offers: Position players

The qualifying offer has impacted the free-agent market for the last 10 offseasons, but it wasn’t clear if there would be an 11th as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association engaged in labor talks last winter. When the lockout was over and the new collective bargaining agreement was finally settled, one sticking point remained — the implementation of an international player draft. If the union agreed to this draft, the league would have agreed to scrap the qualifying-offer system altogether.
MLB
FanSided

FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

NFL Preseason Week 2 Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total)

We've gotten through a week of NFL preseason action, and for the most part, every team's stars remain in tact. Notable names going down include Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London, who should be good for the start of the regular season, as well as New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who left Friday night with a meniscus tear and bone bruise. His availability for Week 1 remains up in the air.
NFL
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

