More than just a bridge town: 5 things to do in St. Ignace
To some, St. Ignace is simply the town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that is closest to the Mackinac Bridge, or a place to stop briefly before journeying further into the U.P. going north, or going on the bridge if headed south. But the town along Lake Huron actually...
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Fewer storms in Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some drier air across Central Florida, leading to lower rain chances for the next couple of days. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Monday and a 40% coverage of rain on Tuesday in...
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
Florida gas prices drop another 14 cents per gallon
ORLANDO, Fla. – The good news at the gas pump continues as prices in Florida drop for a ninth consecutive week. According to new numbers released by AAA- The Auto Club Group, gas prices in Florida dropped another 14 cents per gallon last week. That brings the average for regular to $3.65 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average since March 3, 2022.
New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The rolling prairie lands of northeastern Wyoming have been a paradise of lush, knee-deep grass for sheep, cattle and pronghorn antelope this summer. But it’s a different green — greener energy — that geologist Fred McLaughlin seeks as he drills nearly two miles (3.2 kilometers) into the ground, far deeper than the thick coal seams that make this the top coal-mining region in the United States. McLaughlin and his University of Wyoming colleagues are studying whether tiny spaces in rock deep underground can permanently store vast volumes of greenhouse gas emitted by a coal-fired power plant.
