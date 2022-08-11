St. Mary's Church Picnic set for Sept. 4

St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church will hold its 185th annual Pre-Labor Day Church Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 4 in Sainte Marie.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a Sainte Marie Style Chicken Dinner which will be served until 7 p.m. or when the meal is sold out. Attendees are invited to eat outside at the picnic tables or inside the parish center. Carry-out meals are also available. The chicken is served with potato salad, baked beans and water.

Other food will also be available from 3-7 p.m. including pork burgers, chips and soda as well as Dairy Dee ice cream.

Children’s games will be held from 3-7 p.m. in conjunction with a hand-made quilt raffle, Bingo and a basket raffle.

The beer garden is open from 3-9 p.m. The band, SOCO, will play a little southern comfort from 6-9 p.m.