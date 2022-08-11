ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mexico's TV Azteca to appeal second ruling on tax dispute bill

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlO38_0hDiWrVq00

MEXICO CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's TV Azteca (AZTECACPO.MX) plans to appeal a court ruling ordering it to pay a further 2.62 billion Mexican pesos ($131 million) to the country's tax office after a dispute linked to omitted payments in 2013.

The broadcaster's parent company Grupo Salinas said in a statement the charges were based on an illegal and unjust estimate. The company said it will appeal to the corresponding authorities following a federal court ruling on Wednesday.

"We will continue to exercise our right to defend ourselves in national and international courts against what we consider to be erroneous and excessive charges," it said.

This is the second time the court ruled in favour of the tax office since April, when another dispute with the media group over alleged failure to pay taxes in 2009 racked up another fee. In total, TV Azteca would owe the Tax Administration Service (SAT) more than 5 billion pesos.

SAT was not immediately available to comment.

The broadcaster, controlled by Mexican business magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego, might have to repay $400 million of notes it issued earlier than planned after it missed a coupon payment, citing difficulties linked to the coronavirus pandemic. read more

($1 = 19.9448 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Mexican President Says Bayer Interested in Continuing to Invest in Country

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies. "They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez...
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grupo Salinas#Mexican
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
TRAVEL
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

548K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy