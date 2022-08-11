ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton County, TX

Stolen vehicle discovered following lengthy pursuit at Pierce Ranch

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – Shorting after 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted to stop a white Ford F-250 for an unsafe lane change on US 59 N. in the area of Hillje.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, beginning a lengthy pursuit. The drive of the Ford travelled at speeds of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit. The driven then exited US 59 in Pierce and entered the Pierce Ranch.

The driver traveled several miles inside of the Pierce Ranch before driving through heavy brush. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but were able to follow the vehicle tracks along the Colorado River. They located the abandoned vehicle in an area of heavy brush just north of CR 444.

Deputies conducted a lengthy search for the subjects with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Air 102. They were unable to locate any of the subjects. Officials later confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Houston.

The El Campo Police Department and DPS assisted with the incident.

The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office provided the above information and photos.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

