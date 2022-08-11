Read full article on original website
Observer
In a Thriller About the Dark Side of Capitalism, Aubrey Plaza Shines as ‘Emily the Criminal’
At a time when few movies display either a shred of originality or a fresh slant on an old genre, and so many are little more than cookie-cutter derivations of each other, it’s energizing to see something as keenly observed and uniquely competent as Emily the Criminal. It’s a tense and engaging thriller that looks and feels distinctively different.
