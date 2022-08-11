Autopsy complete for Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster

The state medical examiner has completed an autopsy of the Brandon High School Football player who died earlier this month during practice, but further testing will be needed to determine the cause of death.

Phillip Laster died Monday, Aug. 1. after collapsing mid-practice, and the autopsy showed no signs that his death was the result of an injury, Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin said in an email.

“A complete autopsy was performed and there was no evidence of any injuries that would have resulted in death. A final report will be completed by the medical examiner after all the necessary lab analyses are complete," Martin said.

Laster's teammates recounted the events leading up to his death in an interview.

“He got tired to the point where he started throwing up, and he fell out and the coaches were all trying to see what to do,” said Jarvis Durr, one of Laster’s teammates. “They started doing CPR on him and all the ambulances came and I guess it was just too late."

Previous coverage: Brandon High School football player dies during football practice

Read this: Two high school football players die in Madison County car crash

Durr said Laster's collapse occurred around 4:30 p.m. while the team was doing conditioning work.

Temperatures that Monday afternoon in the Brandon area were in the low 90s with heat indices reaching 100 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson.

2022 was to be Laster's first year playing football at Brandon. He was listed on the 2021 roster at Pearl High School, but Pearl coach Justin Hunter refused to confirm that Laster had been on the team last season.

About 12 hours before Laster's death on the field, two other football players from nearby Madison Central and Germantown high schools died in an early morning single-car accident . At a vigil for those students, held at Germantown on Wednesday, Aug. 3, mourners also prayed for Laster and the Brandon community.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Autopsy complete for Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster