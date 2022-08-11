ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flood climbs; Beshear says area moving to stabilization phase

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

The death toll from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky climbed to 39 on Thursday, with Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that Breathitt County had another death.

The governor did not identify the victim in his late afternoon tweet. Two women in that county remain missing, according to county coroner Hargis Epperson.

The death toll includes Aaron "Mick" Crawford , a Knott County teen who fell ill and died days after assisting with recovery efforts. The floods were a result of storms that moved through the region between July 25 and July 30, with the worst falling overnight on July 27 heading into July 28.

A flood threat had remained in the area throughout early August as additional storm systems moved through the region. But with the wet weather past as of Wednesday, but Beshear said earlier Thursday that the immediate crisis had subsided – now, he said, the focus moves to recovery.

The 39 flooding victims came from several counties, according to Beshear:

  • Breathitt County: 9
  • Letcher County: 3
  • Clay County: 2
  • Knott County: 18
  • Perry County: 7

The number of people housed in shelters has decreased in recent weeks amid recovery efforts, he said – as of Thursday, 321 people are currently housed at state parks, with 162 others in congregate shelters.

McConnell: In visit to flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky, McConnell, Paul urge using COVID funds for aid

More wastewater management systems have been recovered over the last two weeks, he said. After the flooding, 18 systems in the region were down as of July 30. As of Thursday, he said, that number has shrunk to five.

Donations of drinkable water were critical in the immediate aftermath of the floods, Beshear noted, but most in the region have reached the point where such donations are no longer needed.

"Our goal was to take so much water to these counties that they said, 'Please stop bringing us water,' and we have hit that in virtually every county," Beshear said.

Still, while water access has been restored to many people in the region, a lot of areas are still under a boil water advisory – about 35,000 people are currently still recommended to boil water before consuming it, he said, down from about 46,000 on July 28. Power outages, meanwhile, have dipped from more than 40,000 on July 28 to 6,325 as of Thursday, Beshear said, "and those are located in mainly just a couple of areas."

For subscribers: As historic flooding raged, Kentucky woman survived by binding herself to her kids with vacuum cord

The work continues, though. Beshear, a Democrat in a state with a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, said he'd had conversations with members of the state legislature about a special session concerning how to fund recovery efforts. He did not yet have a set date for the likely session but the hope is to "do it as early as we can."

"All that's going well. There is real progress. There are discussions," he said. "There is no dissension. There are different ideas about how to reach the same goal, but all of it is on track."

To find flood resources in the meantime, head to governor.ky.gov/floodresources . Donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up in the aftermath of the crisis to direct resources to victims, have surpassed $5 million, Beshear said Thursday.

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal:

