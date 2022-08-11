ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeromesville, OH

Here's what's new in Hillsdale Local Schools for the 2022-'23 school year

By Rachel Karas, Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago

Hillsdale Local Schools

Schools: Hillsdale Elementary, Hillsdale Middle School, Hillsdale High School

Superintendent: Steve Dickerson

District office: 485 Township Road 1902, Jeromesville

Office number: 419-368-8231

New faces:

  • Alan Kessee - High School, Principal
  • Emily Zimmerman -High School, Spanish teacher
  • Lindsay Witmer - Middle School, intervention specialist,
  • Rachel Kelly - Middle and High School, music teacher
  • Brandon Wilson - High School, hourly custodian

New equipment: Additional Chromebooks were purchased along with some history resources, which were updated.

New building/renovations: The new pre-kindergarten-through-12 building is almost near completion and is scheduled to open for the 2023-'24 school year.

Back to School events:

  • Open House (by grade level)
  • K - 1 — Aug. 17 and 18, by appointment
  • 2 - 4 — Aug. 25 from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • 5 — Aug. 24 from 3 to 4 p.m.
  • 6 — Aug. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • 7 — Aug. 25 from 3 to 4 p.m.
  • 8 — Aug. 25 from 4 to 5 p.m.
  • 9 -12 — Aug. 25 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Times Gazette correspondent Linda Hall contributed to this report.

Reach Rachel Karas atrkaras@gannett.com

On Twitter:@RachelKaras3

