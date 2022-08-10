ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KAKE TV

Lawrence man guilty of one count of rape against Wichita resident

LAWRENCE – Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that a jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of rape against 22-year-old Ray C. Atkins of Lawrence. The charges stemmed from an incident involving a then 17-year-old Wichita resident who was staying at a residence located...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
KANSAS CITY, MO

