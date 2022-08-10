Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
KAKE TV
Lawrence man guilty of one count of rape against Wichita resident
LAWRENCE – Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that a jury returned a guilty verdict on one count of rape against 22-year-old Ray C. Atkins of Lawrence. The charges stemmed from an incident involving a then 17-year-old Wichita resident who was staying at a residence located...
Olathe Police Department breaks ground on new HQ
The Olathe Police Department broke ground on a new, $28 million police department. It is scheduled to open in Fall of 2023.
Shawnee City Hall, house damaged by gunfire Friday
Shawnee police investigate after City Hall and a nearby house were damaged by suspected bullets overnight on Aug. 12.
Lawrence man found guilty in 2019 rape incident
A 22-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty of rape Friday by a jury.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at convenience store in KCMO
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KCPD detective says he was demoted for reporting illegal search: lawsuit
A Kansas City police detective is suing his department, alleging he was punished for reporting another officer's illegal search.
KCTV 5
Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man previously convicted of dragging an Iowa police officer with a car is facing new charges in Jackson County. Daton Petrey is accused of assaulting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on Monday near 22nd and Vine streets. Jackson County prosecutors charged Petrey with...
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at convenience store parking lot
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Saturday in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
One dead after hit-and-run crash near Truman
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a person Saturday night.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
Police standoff at 44th, Park ends peacefully
Kansas City police said a standoff at 44th Street and Park Avenue ended peacefully. Officers arrested a man wanted for aggravated assault, robbery.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
KCTV 5
Family of 12-year-old killed by gun violence spreading awareness by giving back ahead of new school
