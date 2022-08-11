DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Nehemiah Cabell is only a sophomore but he’s about to step into the starting quarterback position for George Washington-Danville. “Just wanna show that everyone is here to compete and we’re a winning organization. Just show that just because we have new players and a new team, new coaches, we’re a different team,” Cabell said. “I feel great. I think I was born for this. Can’t wait for my time to shine and here it is.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO