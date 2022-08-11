Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
UW System launches tuition promise for Milwaukee, Parkside, Whitewater campuses
MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will give tuition assistance to students at its Milwaukee, Parkside and Whitewater campuses. System President Jay Rothman announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise on Monday, a program designed to help underserved Wisconsin students attend college without having to pay for tuition and other fees.
x1071.com
Many public defenders facing burnout amid high caseloads, staff shortages
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to Legislative Liaison for the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office Adam Plotkin, the caseload sitting on the desks of Wisconsin public defenders has doubled since before the pandemic. He said that in 2019, there were about 32,000 cases sitting on the desks of public...
Comments / 0