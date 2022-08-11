Read full article on original website
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Denver-area Hyundai and Kia owners struggle with insurance woes as thefts climb
Owners of some of the most-stolen vehicle makes in Denver are facing more problems after at least one major insurance company says the risk is too high to insure them.
broomfieldleader.com
Longmont gas stations have lowest prices in Colorado
Of the 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado on Friday morning, six were in Longmont. Three more aren’t too much of a drive over in Firestone, with three Longmont and one Firestone gas station all selling gas for less than $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The 7-Eleven on...
Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire
On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
Power restored for 930 Poudre Valley consumers
An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.
Modern Fort Collins Home in Perfect Location on Sale for Just $450K
This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under $200K. This Pitkin, Colorado cabin is more than a bit of a fixer-upper, but it could be a perfect mountain getaway for the right outdoor enthusiast. Take a virtual tour in the gallery below.
Makers Of The Viral Mac & Cheese Ice Cream Opening First Colorado Shop
Some of the best ice cream in the country is *finally* making its way to the Centennial State in the form of a brick-and-mortar. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is opening its first-ever scoop shop in Colorado. The ice cream shop - whose stores primarily reside on the East Coast will...
9News
2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals on the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
Colorado catalytic converter thefts in overdrive as DougCo numbers remain steady
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Vehicle owners in Colorado are no strangers to combatting catalytic converter thefts: in Denver, these types of thefts rose 900% from 2020 to 2021 for a total of 2,594 catalytic converter thefts.
Colorado Daily
California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus
An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
boulderreportinglab.org
After a pandemic-induced pause, the City of Boulder will again require restaurants to report compliance with its Universal Zero Waste Ordinance. What does it mean for local food businesses?
Even if you’re familiar with the individual trash, landfill and compost bins required at Boulder food businesses over the last five years, it can still get confusing when you go to throw away your napkins and meal scraps. At fast-casual restaurants where diners bus their own tables, customers might be unsure of which piece of trash to discard where.
Denver makes top 20 worst traffic cities
Sitting in traffic can be an intensely frustrating experience, and some cities are worse than others. Using data from the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard, Routific ranks the worst cities for American traffic.
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
King Soopers host first ever farmer's market
Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield, local governments call for stronger air quality measures
Broomfield and a coalition of local governments want state officials to pursue stronger air quality control measures after the Regional Air Quality Council issued a set of recommendations this week. The Regional Air Quality Council’s state implementation plan lays out suggestions to bring the Front Range into compliance with some...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive
Do you have old or broken electronics that you’re ready to get rid of? Bring them to the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive, where you can safely and responsibly dispose of your unwanted electronics.
Fiery late-night crash leaves 2 dead in Aurora
A two-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in Aurora left both drivers dead at the scene.
