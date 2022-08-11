Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Mitchell Police investigating accidental shooting that occurred Saturday morning
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting at the parking lot of Leather & Chrome on Main Street in Mitchell after receiving the call at 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Mitchell Police Department, a person looking to purchase a firearm was not familiar with...
3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
wvih.com
Eastbound Lanes Of Bridge To Close In September
Motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge to access I-64 East should get ready for another weekend closure. According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. September 9 through 5 a.m. on September 12. The full closure will...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 14, 2022
3:32 a.m. Joshua Turpin, 28, Bloomington, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, driving while driver’s license suspended. Arrests – August 14. 12:37 a.m. Joaquin Reyes-Velasco, 30, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, unlicensed driver.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after pursuit through Orange and Washington counties ends in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY – Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading Indiana State Police Troopers on a pursuit on rural County roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. Thursday afternoon, Trooper Brett Walters was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he observed a dark-colored SUV traveling at a...
wbiw.com
Closure planned on State Road 58 for bridge replacement project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close S.R. 58 over Branch Runt Run, on or after Monday, August 22, for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258; approximately 13 miles west of Columbus. The closure will last up to 90 days with an official detour route that follows S.R. 135, U.S. 50, and I-65. Three additional projects are included in the $2.7 million contract:
Family of southern Indiana man injured in hit-and-run urge suspect to come forward
ENGLISH, Ind. — Kenny Marshall and his family are very lucky he is alive after a recent hit-and-run. Once an active grandfather to his one and seven-year-old grandchildren, the 66-year-old is now left stuck after a driver struck him while riding his bike near State Route 237 and Church Road.
Silver Alert canceled for 79-year-old woman
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The woman has been found safe, according to Indiana State Police. MADISON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Madison Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Patricia Ison, 79, a white female, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and last […]
wbiw.com
Annual ISA Pistol Competition brought Indiana Sheriff’s Departments together for a day of competition and comradery
LAWRENCE COUNTY – In conjunction with the Indiana Sheriffs Association (ISA) Annual Conference, members from multiple agencies participated in the annual Pistol Competition at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department gun range on August 8th, to kick off the conference held in French Lick on August 9th and 10th.
WANE-TV
3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
wbiw.com
Avoca man flees the scene after crashing into mailbox, arrest made
BEDFORD – An Avoca man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Department dispatch received an emergency call from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reporting a red Chevrolet Impala driving erratically, hitting a mailbox and fleeing the scene at 5465 US 50. Dispatch advised the vehicle had...
Wave 3
2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving...
WLKY.com
One person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person died in a firey crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway several hours early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The incident was called in just after 4 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson. This content is imported from...
wbiw.com
Crews milling County Road 650 from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville
DAVIESS CO. – Daviess County Highway Department is having a contractor milling County Road 650 South today from the Martin County line to the town of Alfordsville, then continuing west to State Road 257. The road will be open and but workers will be directing traffic. The road will...
14news.com
Dispatch: Teen girl injured after getting hit by car in Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gibson County on Friday. Officials say it happened in Oakland City on East Morton Street, somewhere between South Gibson Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The girl’s condition is unknown at this time. We...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell lifts boil order
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
wdrb.com
Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
WHAS 11
Bizarre blue water in New Albany due to chemical spill
Fall Run Creek in New Albany, Ind. was bright blue allegedly due to a chemical spill. Floyd County Emergency Management says no aquatic life was harmed by the spill.
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all lanes are blocked on the Gene Snyder near National Turnpike after multiple cars crashed. It happened on Friday around 9:40 a.m. on KY 841 East at mile marker eight. TRIMARC reported at least three cars may have been involved in the crash.
