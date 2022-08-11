ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX59

3 people, including 2 juveniles, injured in Brown County dirt bike crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive. The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was […]
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Eastbound Lanes Of Bridge To Close In September

Motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge to access I-64 East should get ready for another weekend closure. According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. September 9 through 5 a.m. on September 12. The full closure will...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 14, 2022

3:32 a.m. Joshua Turpin, 28, Bloomington, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, driving while driver’s license suspended. Arrests – August 14. 12:37 a.m. Joaquin Reyes-Velasco, 30, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, unlicensed driver.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Closure planned on State Road 58 for bridge replacement project in Jackson County

JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to close S.R. 58 over Branch Runt Run, on or after Monday, August 22, for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258; approximately 13 miles west of Columbus. The closure will last up to 90 days with an official detour route that follows S.R. 135, U.S. 50, and I-65. Three additional projects are included in the $2.7 million contract:
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for 79-year-old woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The woman has been found safe, according to Indiana State Police. MADISON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Madison Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Patricia Ison, 79, a white female, 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and last […]
MADISON, IN
WANE-TV

3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Avoca man flees the scene after crashing into mailbox, arrest made

BEDFORD – An Avoca man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Department dispatch received an emergency call from Jackson County Sheriff’s Department reporting a red Chevrolet Impala driving erratically, hitting a mailbox and fleeing the scene at 5465 US 50. Dispatch advised the vehicle had...
AVOCA, IN
Wave 3

2 arrested after ISP pursuit and crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Two people were arrested Thursday after leading an Indiana State Police Trooper on a pursuit on rural roadways in Washington and Orange Counties. According to ISP around 12:40p.m., a trooper was patrolling on US 150 in Washington County when he saw a dark-colored SUV driving...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

One person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person died in a firey crash that shut down the Watterson Expressway several hours early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The incident was called in just after 4 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson. This content is imported from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

City of Mitchell lifts boil order

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell has lifted the boil order for residents on Lehigh Cement, Cherry Street, Greenwood Street, and East Warren Street. The boil order was issued after a water main break.
MITCHELL, IN
wdrb.com

Burned body found on Six Mile Lane near west Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found burned on Six Mile Lane on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Fire responded to the 4400 block of Six Mile Lane just after 11 a.m. On scene, fire found a body, gender unknown, that had been burned. A...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Crews work to clean unknown chemical from Indiana creek

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a creek in New Albany turned bright blue after an unknown chemical substance spilled into the waterway. According to a Facebook post by the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, the department was notified of the chemical spill in Fall Run Creek on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN

