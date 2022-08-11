ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Seasonably Hot and Humid into Midweek

NEW ORLEANS — Through midweek seasonably hot temperatures return after a short stint with mid to upper 80's and limited humidity. 30% chance of showers and storms early on this week, but a transition to a wet wet weather pattern looms Thursday to Sunday as our chance for rain increases into next weekend with potentially cooler temperatures to return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scattered rain Saturday, drier Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — There's a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms today. It won't be a washout, but where rain falls, it could create a localized flood threat. There is a Level 1 "marginal" risk of excessive rainfall today associated with any storms that develop. There's no need to cancel any outdoor plans - you can still enjoy Red Dress Run and other fun events - just keep an umbrella nearby. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and humid with highs 86 to 89 degrees. Winds will generally be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.

Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
NOLA.com

At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch

“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
WWL

Here's how to get a $150 credit on your Entergy bill

NEW ORLEANS — Open your Entergy bills lately — you better hang on to your wallet. “It went from $239 a month to $570 a month,” Entergy Customer Ledonia Jullien said. “It is totally ridiculous.”. “We tried all different kinds of way to lower it down...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Dirty Linen Night and Red Dress Run return in the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since 2019, both the Red Dress Run and Dirty Linen Night returned to New Orleans. Royal Street gallery owner Craig Tracy says having Dirty Linen Night back in particular on his street made the French Quarter feel a little bit more like normal.
WDSU

Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt

What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
houmatimes.com

Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice

Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections. Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed...
THIBODAUX, LA

