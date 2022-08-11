Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina Howell
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods Hoops
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
Seasonably Hot and Humid into Midweek
NEW ORLEANS — Through midweek seasonably hot temperatures return after a short stint with mid to upper 80's and limited humidity. 30% chance of showers and storms early on this week, but a transition to a wet wet weather pattern looms Thursday to Sunday as our chance for rain increases into next weekend with potentially cooler temperatures to return.
WDSU
Scattered rain Saturday, drier Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — There's a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms today. It won't be a washout, but where rain falls, it could create a localized flood threat. There is a Level 1 "marginal" risk of excessive rainfall today associated with any storms that develop. There's no need to cancel any outdoor plans - you can still enjoy Red Dress Run and other fun events - just keep an umbrella nearby. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and humid with highs 86 to 89 degrees. Winds will generally be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
NOLA.com
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters on Friday were tracking a tropical disturbance off the southern coast of Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to the area as it heads west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The system has a...
WDSU
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
The Dark History Behind the Huey P Long Bridge in Louisiana
Eerie stories about the Huey P. Long bridge abound in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Described as a modern engineering marvel, this 4.5-mile bridge over the Mississippi River carries 4 lanes of the US 90 highway as well as a 2-track railroad line.
WDSU
Cantrell announces completion of $7M Terrace and Oaks roadwork project
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell held a ribbon ceremony in the Lake Terrace and Oaks community on Friday to celebrate the completion of a $7 million roadwork project. This project began in June of 2020 as a part of the City's JIRR program coordinated with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
NOLA.com
At New Orleans Red Dress Run, some run, some stroll, some just watch
“You think you look pretty?” Chase Atkinson asked his toddler, Desmond, perched on Atkinson's shoulders above the father's flowing red dress. “Yes,” replied the three-year-old boy, also clad in a red dress. The Gentilly residents were in the French Quarter on Saturday with hundreds of other New...
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
Here's how to get a $150 credit on your Entergy bill
NEW ORLEANS — Open your Entergy bills lately — you better hang on to your wallet. “It went from $239 a month to $570 a month,” Entergy Customer Ledonia Jullien said. “It is totally ridiculous.”. “We tried all different kinds of way to lower it down...
WDSU
Dirty Linen Night and Red Dress Run return in the Big Easy
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since 2019, both the Red Dress Run and Dirty Linen Night returned to New Orleans. Royal Street gallery owner Craig Tracy says having Dirty Linen Night back in particular on his street made the French Quarter feel a little bit more like normal.
New Orleans East Hospital to host baby formula giveaway
Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, families can pick up a case of formula at no charge.
1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a woman operating a disabled vehicle was [..]
WDSU
Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt
What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
wgno.com
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
WDSU
NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of Canal and North Derbigny streets.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area killed a woman and injured a man and a dog. NOPD said on Sunday the shooting was reported at the intersection of Canal and North Derbigny streets. Around 4:51 p.m., NOPD First...
WDSU
Gretna Fest set to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic began
GRETNA, La. — Gretna Fest is set to return for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The festival is set to return Oct. 7, 8 and 9. A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16, to announce the lineup for the festival. Advance tickets for the...
houmatimes.com
Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice
Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections. Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed...
