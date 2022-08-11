Read full article on original website
Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river
MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing located on 19th Avenue at County Highway N.
Drug arrest in Platteville
The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road
WESTFIELD, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D.
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in...
UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired...
Iowa County Authorities Looking For Driver in Hit and Run Crash
Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight Thursday. In a post from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. The post also says the driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020 Ford F-150 crew cab. The truck will have damage to the passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500.
Iowa County Officials Look For Downed Plane, But No Plane Found
Iowa County authorities received a report of a possible airplane crash involving a crop dusting plane near HIghway 39 and Dover Road in Moscow Township around 5pm Thursday. Hollandale Fire, Hollandale First Response, Blanchardville EMS, Mineral Point Police and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. A search was conducted around the Southwest portion of Moscow Township and Eastern portions of Waldwick Township, including multiple Iowa County Sheriff’s Office aerial drone units. No downed plane was located, and all aircraft known to be operating in the area were accounted for.
Madison police investigate overnight gunshots near Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated a reported shooting near Warner Park early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Brentwood Parkway just after midnight. Several shell casings were found at the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time and there were no signs of...
Woman found dead after fire at Mineral Point apartment complex
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A woman is dead after a fire at an apartment in Mineral Point Saturday. Crews responded to the complex in the 700 block of Fair Street at around 3:30 p.m. A woman was found dead inside one of the units. Mineral Point Fire Department officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire.
John Nolen Drive speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero plan
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers on John Nolen Drive will need to be mindful of their speed Monday. The portion of the road between North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street will have its speed limit cut from 45 mph to 35 mph. That same portion is set for a planned reconstruction in 2026, the City of Madison announced.
North Shore Drive to close for railroad track replacement
MADISON, Wis. — North Shore Drive will close beginning August 26 and stay partially closed until next month. Crews will begin a two-phased process to replace the railroad track that crosses the road near John Nolen Drive. Phase One begins on August 26 at 4 a.m. During Phase One,...
Dane County COVID-19 community level returns to high
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s COVID-19 community spread level returned to high Monday, the CDC announced. Residents are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors in public and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. The county’s level moved to ‘high’ last month before dropping back to medium on August 5.
Many public defenders facing burnout amid high caseloads, staff shortages
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to Legislative Liaison for the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office Adam Plotkin, the caseload sitting on the desks of Wisconsin public defenders has doubled since before the pandemic. He said that in 2019, there were about 32,000 cases sitting on the desks of public...
Yellowstone Shooting Range Seasonal Hours to Open
The Wisconsin DNR will open the Yellowstone Shooting Range in Lafayette County for its seasonal hours starting September 1st. According to the DNR, the new hours will continue to limit early morning and evening noise. The DNR has future plans to add an automated gate to open and close at the appropriate times. The new seasonal hours for the range will be 10 AM to 6 PM from March 13 to November 6 and 10 am to 4 pm from November 7 to March 12 to accommodate for day light savings. The range will continue to be closed on Tuesdays.
American Legion motorcyclists hit the road for a good cause
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – American Legion Riders District 7 motorcyclists hit the road for their annual Legacy Run, cruising for a good cause. The ride is aimed to raise money for Camp American Legion, the Freedom Honor Flight, and the American Legion Scholarship Fund. Leaders say the generosity of...
Bloomington Meats II issues Class I recall for rendered lard
BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Bloomington Meats II issued a voluntary Class I recall Friday for some of its lard products. Rendered lard, sold in 4 lb. quart pails, produced before August 9, 2022, should immediately be thrown away. A Class I recall is issued when there is a reasonable probability that using the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences and even death.
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive
MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.’”
