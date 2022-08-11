The Wisconsin DNR will open the Yellowstone Shooting Range in Lafayette County for its seasonal hours starting September 1st. According to the DNR, the new hours will continue to limit early morning and evening noise. The DNR has future plans to add an automated gate to open and close at the appropriate times. The new seasonal hours for the range will be 10 AM to 6 PM from March 13 to November 6 and 10 am to 4 pm from November 7 to March 12 to accommodate for day light savings. The range will continue to be closed on Tuesdays.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO