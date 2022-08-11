The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is September 1, 2022. Thursday gates open at 6 PM, starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner, where we will be introducing the Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can Fire beat Law this year? It will surely be entertaining as local law enforcement squares off against local fire in some hilarious games coordinated by our own Chris Chwialkowski from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO