kymkemp.com
PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’
The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
The Mendocino Voice
Adventist Health, Anthem Blue Cross reach agreement on contract negotiations
Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement in their contract negotiations just days shy of the contract’s expiration date, which was extended twice in the past month. The agreement means all Anthem insurance holders will continue to receive in-network care at all Adventist hospitals in Mendocino County.
The Mendocino Voice
Northern California fires bring smoke drifts to Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co. 8/14/22 — There are no major wildfire incidents burning in Mendocino County, but skies may be smokey today due to drifting smoke from ongoing wildfires to the north and east. You can check the current air quality at mendoair.org, as well as via the AirNow.gov Fires and...
mendofever.com
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
mendofever.com
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury
The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
mendofever.com
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
mendocinobeacon.com
Update on water resources in Mendocino County
As of Friday morning, there was just above 48,150 acre-feet of storage in Lake Mendocino, and at the beginning of August, the reservoir was described as being only “62.9 percent of its Target Water Supply Curve,” according to data shared by the Mendocino County Water Agency. On Monday,...
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
kymkemp.com
101 Closed Between Ukiah and Hopland After Crash
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
kymkemp.com
Old Growth Redwood Slated to be Cut, SB396 Needs to be Stopped, Says Letter Writer
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lakecountybloom.com
Celebrating a Good Time at the Lake County Fair
The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is September 1, 2022. Thursday gates open at 6 PM, starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner, where we will be introducing the Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can Fire beat Law this year? It will surely be entertaining as local law enforcement squares off against local fire in some hilarious games coordinated by our own Chris Chwialkowski from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
The Mendocino Voice
New life for the Hopland Cemetery
The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected]. HOPLAND, CA 8/12/22 — The little town everyone drives...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
theava.com
There Aren’t Words…
On Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Sally Arellano who said their two missing children had been left at Ukiah’s Motel 6 on North State in the care of Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, of Ukiah. At...
mendofever.com
A Big Rig Collides with a PG&E Service Truck Blocking Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
mendofever.com
Minor Earthquake Rattles Willits
The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information database indicates a small earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale shook the earth approximately 2 kilometers east of Willits. The earthquake occured at 10:43 a.m. According to USGS’s “Did You Feel It” map, the quake is considered weak and no damage...
mendofever.com
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Hwy 101 closed north of Hopland after collision, expect one-way traffic control (Updated)
UPDATE 9:22 A.M. — One-way traffic control should be in place within two hours and will last through late tonight and possibly into tomorrow morning. MENDOCINO Co., 8/15/22 — U.S. Highway 101 is closed approximately 8 miles north of Hopland and just after a traffic collision, and there is no current detour available. Emergency crews and tow trucks on at the scene working to clear the roadway.
theava.com
The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza
Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 12, 2022
Seasonable Weather | Hack Attack | Transparency Muddle | Boonville Farmers | Misguided Bill | Josephina Guenza | Glyphosate Documentary | Burroughs Painting | Ed Notes | Caspar Band | Mo Responds | Father/Daughter Johnson | MCOG Transit | Yesterday's Catch | Workers Strike | Ukraine | FBIden | War Expanding | Jean-Jacques Sempe | Israeli Assault | Shuts Up | Newscast Parody | Haight-Ashbury | Midget Prerogative | Cat Team | Presidential Candidates | Teacher Shortage | Beware NewsGuard | Hat Poster | The Bullshit | Savile Row.
