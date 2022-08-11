Read full article on original website
Nearly all Columbus City School buildings now have AC
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly all Columbus City Schools will have brand new or upgraded air conditioning by the end of this summer. It's been a "hot topic" for teachers as their union fights the school board for a better contract. The district gave ABC 6 a personal tour in one of the schools receiving a brand new HVAC system at North Linden Elementary School.
Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
Ohio State University student move-in begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday kicks off the beginning of move-in day for Ohio State University students. Dorms around campus are expecting 14,000 thousand students to move in. Safety is always among the top concerns for families. Crime is down in the areas around campus. The online Lexis Nexis...
Cops and Barbers sets kids up for successful school year and future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus barber is working to set kids up for a bright future, and he's doing that the way he knows best, giving them a free haircut and school supplies. Robert Cayson, a barber at Fresche, started Cops and Barbers to give back to his...
Cops & Barbers: Providing kids with school supplies and back-to-school hair cuts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department and the Starfish Assignment are teaming up again this Sunday to host the fifth annual Cops & Barbers event. This year AEP has sponsored the event and 100 pre-registered students will get a new backpack full of school supplies, officials say.
Remembering bus road rules as students return to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a big week for students heading back to the classroom. That means you are going to be seeing a lot of school buses on the road. Law enforcement agencies are sharing reminders on social media about the rules on the roadways for bus safety.
As many struggle with prices, team expands to provide more low-cost animal services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It is hard to find a cuter scene: a room full of kittens playing, patrolling, and even ready to pounce. But, concerns for these animals and families across Central Ohio are real. "The population of Columbus is constantly growing, and we only have a couple...
Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.96. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.62 a gallon. It has decreased 12 cents since last week. According to AAA,...
New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
14-year-old dog from Grove City rescued by Jackson Township EMS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a happy ending for Murphy!. A good Samaritan found 14-year-old Murphy stuck in a hole and called Jackson Township EMS. The fire department arrived and rescued Murphy from the hole. Pet FBI Ohio shared in a Facebook post that Murphy was from Grove City.
Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
Good Day Gardening: Local nursery specializing in late season Belgian mums
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost mum season. We stopped by Darby Creek Nursery to check out their upcoming mums, and they are looking fabulous. Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, said right now is when you want to start seeding your lawn if you are wanting fresh turf.
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
'It's not victimless,' 2 Groveport neighbors have Hyundais, Kias targeted 3 separate times
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — As Kia and Hyundai thefts continue to plague Central Ohio, a Groveport neighborhood is seeing a unique trend. Two neighbors said they were targeted three separate times. They said it's getting out of hand and is taking money out of their pockets. They said the...
1 person injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sharon Township fire said one person was injured in a house fire Friday night. Crews responded to the fire at 527 Rossyln Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to OSU Main Hospital. Their condition has not been released. Worthington and Columbus...
Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
Reckless on the road: Columbus shares plans to make roads safer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a story, and a dangerous situation, we've been following for years on East Livingston. Q: And this got so bad cars were flying into homes, including your own?. "Yes, our home was crashed into on new year's day at 10 o'clock in the morning,...
