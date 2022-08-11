ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Nearly all Columbus City School buildings now have AC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly all Columbus City Schools will have brand new or upgraded air conditioning by the end of this summer. It's been a "hot topic" for teachers as their union fights the school board for a better contract. The district gave ABC 6 a personal tour in one of the schools receiving a brand new HVAC system at North Linden Elementary School.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State University student move-in begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday kicks off the beginning of move-in day for Ohio State University students. Dorms around campus are expecting 14,000 thousand students to move in. Safety is always among the top concerns for families. Crime is down in the areas around campus. The online Lexis Nexis...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Remembering bus road rules as students return to school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a big week for students heading back to the classroom. That means you are going to be seeing a lot of school buses on the road. Law enforcement agencies are sharing reminders on social media about the rules on the roadways for bus safety.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.96. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.62 a gallon. It has decreased 12 cents since last week. According to AAA,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New 'A Call for Kindness' mural in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Verizon has teamed up with Sarah Hout, a Columbus-based artist, to create a mural to inspire kindness in downtown Columbus. A Call for Kindness is a new movement started by Verizon to try and spread kindness across the country. To see all the murals the movement has created so far click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

14-year-old dog from Grove City rescued by Jackson Township EMS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a happy ending for Murphy!. A good Samaritan found 14-year-old Murphy stuck in a hole and called Jackson Township EMS. The fire department arrived and rescued Murphy from the hole. Pet FBI Ohio shared in a Facebook post that Murphy was from Grove City.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sharon Township fire said one person was injured in a house fire Friday night. Crews responded to the fire at 527 Rossyln Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to OSU Main Hospital. Their condition has not been released. Worthington and Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
myfox28columbus.com

Reckless on the road: Columbus shares plans to make roads safer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a story, and a dangerous situation, we've been following for years on East Livingston. Q: And this got so bad cars were flying into homes, including your own?. "Yes, our home was crashed into on new year's day at 10 o'clock in the morning,...
COLUMBUS, OH

