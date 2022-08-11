Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Lard From Grant Count Meat Store Recalled
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says a Class I recall has been issued for lard sold from a Grant County meat store. Bloomington Meats II in Bloomington is recalling rendered lard sold in 4-pound quart pails made before August 9, 2022. DATCP says consumers who have this product should discard it. This voluntary recall was issued because the product wasn’t produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. If you have questions about the recall, contact Steve Adrian at Bloomington Meats II, at (608) 994-2867.
x1071.com
Drug arrest in Platteville
The Platteville Police Department made a drug arrest Wednesday after the execution of a search warrant and placed a man from Platteville under arrest. The search warrant was served at a residence on East Main Street in Platteville. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm. Paul Key, Jr. of Platteville was arrested and charged with being a Felon in Possession of a firearm. The Richland Iowa Grant Drug Task Force was assisted by the Southwest Wisconsin Emergency Response Team and the Platteville Police Department.
x1071.com
Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial
The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
x1071.com
Iowa County Authorities Looking For Driver in Hit and Run Crash
Officials in Iowa County are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run crash in Mineral Point overnight Thursday. In a post from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at the Quality Inn in Mineral Point between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday. The post also says the driver was believed to be driving a white 2015-2020 Ford F-150 crew cab. The truck will have damage to the passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office at 608-930-9500.
x1071.com
Woman found dead after fire at Mineral Point apartment complex
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A woman is dead after a fire at an apartment in Mineral Point Saturday. Crews responded to the complex in the 700 block of Fair Street at around 3:30 p.m. A woman was found dead inside one of the units. Mineral Point Fire Department officials said the woman died after an oxygen tank that she was using caught fire.
