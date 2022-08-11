Read full article on original website
Shakti
3d ago
My heart goes out. I could cry 😢 🥺🙏🏼 please heavenly creator help her family to make it through those difficult times ahead of them. This is so horrible. RIP ♥️🙏🏼♥️🙏🏼
More than $110,000 raised for family of Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
A memorial fund set up in honor of the Carlsbad woman recently killed while riding her electric bicycle has surpassed $110,000.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego family in need after beloved teen loses battle with cancer
Jade Hernandez-Celso tragically lost her battle with leukemia on Thursday. Jade's family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KESQ
Alleged hit-and-run driver turns herself in after man killed
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Southern California crosswalk, authorities said. The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash Thursday evening...
DUI Suspect Takes Joyride in McLaren – Worth at Least $185K – Smashes into 5 Vehicles
A motorist suspected of driving under the influence in a luxury sports car struck four parked cars in Mission Beach before hitting another car while trying to flee. The driver, 23, was in a 2022 McLaren moving southbound on Mission Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the series of incidents began, according to OnScene.TV.
Witnesses Say Woman Jaywalked Before Being Struck, Killed in El Cajon
A woman died in El Cajon early Sunday after being struck by a car while jaywalking on a dark street. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that the 29-year-old woman had walked across the street outside the crosswalk when a male driving eastbound on East Bradley Avenue hit her. The...
NBC Los Angeles
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Doctor allegedly caught on camera pouring drain cleaner into her husband's lemonade
Yue “Emily” Yu allegedly poured Drano into her husband's lemonadeNY Post. For months, California Radiologist Jack Chen suffered from an unexplainable illness. He decided to set up a nanny cam in the kitchen of the $2.7 million Irvine home he shared with his wife, 45-year-old Dermatologist Yue “Emily” Yu, and what he found was more than disturbing.
sanfernandosun.com
Actress Anne Heche Dies From Injuries Suffered in Mar Vista Crash into Home
WEST HILLS (CNS) – One week after a bizarre crash into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche was declared brain dead at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, the family announced today, although the actress was kept on life support so her organs could be harvested for donation.
parentherald.com
Carlsbad Teen Honored With National Award for Helping Others After Losing Dad to Cancer
While swimming in the freezing waters of Convict Lake in Mono County, California, two years after her dad died of cancer, Mia Humphrey, then 16 years old, kept thinking about an idea she and her family managed to come up with to help others heal from their grief. It was...
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex
Police tried to save a man who was shot at a southeast San Diego apartment building Friday night, but he did not survive.
Driver killed when car crashes into signal pole
A 29-year-old driver was killed Friday when his vehicle crashed into a signal pole in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.
biztoc.com
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
onscene.tv
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
Community honors Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
The woman's husband, a firefighter, had spoken to Carlsbad City Council about improving road safety just a couple weeks prior.
People
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI with High School Boyfriend in Georgia
Ariana Biermann has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann was booked at Forsyth County Jail in the early hours of Saturday morning after she and on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy were arrested at around 1 a.m., according to public records obtained by PEOPLE.
Allied Gardens man, new father in critical condition after PB shooting
Loved ones of an Allied Gardens man are keeping vigil, five days after he and two others were shot in a Pacific Beach alley.
SDPD: Man, 27, killed in Lincoln Park shooting
A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, San Diego police said Saturday.
